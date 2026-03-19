Chelsea 'battle' Man Utd to sign 23y/o midfielder amid Enzo Fernandez exit suggestions

By Saikat Mandal | 19 Mar 2026 20:32

Chelsea are reportedly exploring several options as they begin planning for a potential future without Enzo Fernandez ahead of the summer transfer window.

Following their elimination from the Champions League, securing qualification for next season’s competition has become a top priority for the Blues.

Fernandez remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2032, but his recent comments have sparked speculation over possible interest from La Liga clubs.

The Argentine midfielder joined Chelsea in 2023 for around £106.8m, and the club are unlikely to sanction his departure for anything less than that figure.

However, Liam Rosenior has played down exit rumours, insisting that Fernandez remains committed to Chelsea in the long term.

Chelsea consider options to replace Enzo Fernandez?

© Imago / Sportimage

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Chelsea have identified three primary targets for the role, with more names potentially being added to the shortlist.

The Blues are reportedly particularly keen on Elliot Anderson, who is expected to attract significant interest and could leave Nottingham Forest this summer.

Chelsea are likely to face strong competition from Manchester United and Manchester City for the 23-year-old, who has impressed with his performances over the past two seasons.

The club are also monitoring AZ Alkmaar talent Kees Smit and Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Mateus Mane, although Anderson remains their preferred option.

Elliot Anderson battle: strong competition from Man Utd?

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

The Red Devils are expected to strengthen their midfield this summer, with Casemiro set to depart at the end of his contract and Manuel Ugarte potentially allowed to move on.

Anderson has established himself as one of the most promising midfielders in the Premier League, although Nottingham Forest are unlikely to consider offers below £100m, which could prove a major obstacle.

Nevertheless, there is a strong belief within Chelsea that Anderson could make a significant impact if he joins as a long-term replacement for Fernandez.