Chelsea transfer news: Enzo Fernandez chat details revealed by Liam Rosenior after exit suggestion

By Darren Plant | 19 Mar 2026 15:46

Liam Rosenior has revealed that Enzo Fernandez has stressed that he remains committed to Chelsea in the long term.

Tuesday's Champions League elimination to Paris Saint-Germain by an 8-2 aggregate scoreline reinforced the perception that Chelsea remain levels below the defending champions and other top European clubs.

In the aftermath of losing 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, Fernandez spoke to Argentina media, claiming that "we will see" when quizzed on his future in West London.

As a result, speculation has emerged over possible interest from La Liga clubs, despite Chelsea able to demand well in excess of £100m for his signature.

However, speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Rosenior told the media that discussions had already been held with the £106.8 signing from 2023.

© Imago / Sportimage

Rosenior, Fernandez have "great conversation" over future

Rosenior says that Fernandez feels that his words were 'lost in translation' and that he wishes to stay at the Premier League club.

He told reporters: "I think I had a great conversation with Enzo at length this morning before training, not just about his comments, just how he was feeling, how as a team we can improve.

"He's one of the captains of the club. What I would say is that he made it really, really clear to me how happy he is here at this club, how much he wants to win, how passionate he is for us to be successful.

"And he also said that in translation and in emotion, things get misconstrued in what he said. So for me, he's fully committed to this group, he's fully committed to winning here at this football club."

© Imago / IPS

Will Fernandez speculation linger?

With Fernandez on a contract until 2032, Chelsea will be firm over their stance that the World Cup winner will not leave for a fee below what they shelled out a little over three years ago.

At the same time, Fernandez did not move to Chelsea to miss out on Champions League football, something which is an increasing possibility ahead of 2026-27.

The 25-year-old will always have interest in his signature, helped by 28 goals and 29 assists coming from 160 appearances in all competitions.

Nevertheless, outside of the Premier League, only Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich have the finances to put together a proposal that would see Chelsea take notice.