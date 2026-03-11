Preview: Angers vs Nice - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 11 Mar 2026 22:22 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 22:23

Angers can equal their longest winning run in Ligue 1 this season with a victory over Nice at Stade Raymond Kopa in Pays de la Loire on Saturday.

Last week Les Scoistes moved up to 11th in the table thanks to a 1-0 win against Nantes, while Nice are 15th following a 4-0 defeat at home to Rennes.

Match preview

After a rough end to February, Angers began the new month on a positive note last week, ending a three-match losing run in league play.

A victory on Saturday would mark the fourth time this season that they claim consecutive Ligue 1 triumphs, while they could potentially move into the top half of the table, currently two points below Lorient for 10th.

The next triumph for Alexandre Dujeux’s men domestically would be their 10th in the competition this season, equalling their total from 2024-25.

At the same time, they are a mere four points away from matching their entire output in that department from a season ago when they wound up 14th.

Five times in 2025-26, this side have kept a clean sheet at Stade Raymond Kopa, and on Saturday they could claim consecutive league shutouts for a third time this season.

This weekend, Les Scoistes could win both top-flight meetings with Nice in the same campaign for the first time in club history, after a 1-0 victory at Allianz Riviera last December.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

A campaign with aspirations for Europe continues to take a turn for the worse, with desperation at an all-time high at Nice.

Re-appointing Claude Puel has not had much of a positive impact for the club domestically, with the former Monaco boss winning just one Ligue 1 match in charge this year (4-1 at Nantes).

With only one win from their previous 15 league fixtures, they are flirting with disaster, sitting a mere five points above Auxerre in the relegation playoff spot.

This team have been shut out in their previous two top-flight affairs, and on Saturday they could go without a goal in three straight Ligue 1 matches for the first time since November to December 2021.

Nice have not won any of their previous four away games across all competitions in normal time, while failing to find the net on each occasion.

Le Gym, however, are unbeaten in five successive visits to Stade Raymond Kopa, winning this exact fixture last season, 4-1.

Angers Ligue 1 form:

Nice Ligue 1 form:

Nice form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

For this upcoming match, Angers will be without one of their key midfielders, as Yassin Belkhdim will be suspended.

Amine Sbai had the only goal for them last week, while Herve Koffi made two stops for his ninth clean sheet in Ligue 1 this season, just one fewer than Robin Risser of Lens for the league lead.

At Nice, a knee injury is likely to sideline Isak Jansson, Mohamed Abdelmonem is out with a cruciate ligament tear and Moise Bombito has a lower leg injury.

Kojo Peprah Oppong is unlikely to see the field in this one, as he continues to deal with a calf issue, and Elye Wahi is questionable with a sore ankle.

Angers possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Biumla, Camara, Lefort; Arcus, Capelle, Belkebla, van den Boomen, Ekomie; Sbai, Koyalipou

Nice possible starting lineup:

Dupe; Clauss, Bah, Dante, Bard; Boudaoui, Vanhoutte; Cho, Sanson, Louchet; Diop

We say: Angers 2-1 Nice

Some positive results in the Coupe de France do not seem to translate into improved performances domestically for Nice who cannot seem to get their footing in Ligue 1, no matter who they play.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.