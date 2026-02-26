Preview: Monaco vs Angers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 26 Feb 2026 03:07

Monaco can equal their longest Ligue 1 home winning run of the season with another victory on Saturday when they welcome Angers to Stade Louis II.

Last week, the Principality club maintained their eight-place standing, coming from behind to defeat Lens 3-2, while Angers are 12th, losing 1-0 at home to Lille the last time out.

Match preview

Although their Champions League campaign is over, Sebastien Pocognoli has witnessed some encouraging results from his Monaco players domestically.

His side will enter this weekend with points in five successive Ligue 1 matches, having won consecutive top-flight affairs at home.

That run of form has them back in the mix for a place in Europe, sitting a mere three points below Lille and Rennes for fifth and sixth, respectively.

Les Monegasques have been a lot more potent in front of goal in the Principality of late, with a total of seven goals in those last two league outings, as many as they managed from their previous seven home fixtures combined in this competition.

Monaco boast a 100% home record in Ligue 1 this season when scoring the opening goal, but have only claimed one victory at Stade Louis II when conceding first.

Four of their last five meetings with Angers in the Principality ended with Les Monegasques collecting maximum points, while they are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 games against them in this competition.

After a strong start to February, Alexandre Dujeux has seen his team regress, with Angers suffering consecutive defeats.

That has put them eight points below the European places and on the verge of equalling their longest losing run in the league this season (three matches).

They have netted a goal or fewer in five successive league outings, while suffering three defeats over that stretch.

Entering matchday 24, only three points currently separate them from Lorient for ninth, while they trail Toulouse by just two for a spot in the top half of the table.

Away from home, Angers have failed to score in three of their previous four competitive fixtures, while netting a goal or fewer in seven straight games across all competitions as the visitors.

Les Scoistes have points in two of their previous three meetings with Monaco, winning their last visit to the Principality, 1-0 in 2024.

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Angers Ligue 1 form:

Team News

Injuries continue to plague Monaco with Lukas Hradecky, Paul Pogba, Mohammed Salisu and Takumi Minamino all out with knee issues, while Eric Dier and Christian Mawissa have hamstring strains and Kassoum Ouattara has a sore calf.

Meanwhile, a thigh problem could prevent Krepin Diatta from featuring, and Aleksandr Golovin is eligible to return from his suspension.

Folarin Balogun, Denis Zakaria and Ansu Fati scored second-half goals for them against Lens, enabling them to erase a two-goal deficit.

Over at Angers, Yassin Belkhdim will have to sit out on Saturday with a yellow card ban, while Carlens Arcus is eligible to return from his suspension.

We saw only one new face in their starting 11 against Lille, with Amine Sbai coming into the fold in place of Arcus.

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Vanderson, Kehrer, Faes, Henrique; Teze, Zakaria; L. Camara, Fati, Golovin; Balogun

Angers possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Raolisoa, O. Camara, Lefort, Ekomie; Belkebla, van den Boomen; Capelle, Mouton, Sbai; Koyalipou

We say: Monaco 2-0 Angers

It has not always been pretty, but Monaco have been able to get the job done domestically of late, and we expect their newfound confidence will power them to victory against a side who do not create many clear-cut opportunities.

