Wednesday's Champions League predictions and previews including Inter Milan vs. Bodo/Glimt

By Oliver Thomas | 25 Feb 2026 00:00

Four second-leg ties in the Champions League knockout round playoffs are taking place on Wednesday night, including Real Madrid's showdown with Benfica at the Bernabeu.

Holders Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are among the other European clubs in Champions League action.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Wednesday's Champions League fixtures.

Trailing by two goals after last week's first leg, Atalanta BC will try to keep their Champions League dreams alive when they welcome Borussia Dortmund to Bergamo on Wednesday.

With the winner of this playoff set to meet either Arsenal or Bayern Munich, Dortmund will start favourites to reach the last 16.

We say: Atalanta BC 1-1 Borussia Dortmund (Dortmund win 3-1 on aggregate)

Atalanta have enjoyed some memorable European nights - particularly en route to winning the Europa League - but turning this tie around may prove beyond them.

Having gained some grit under Kovac, Dortmund can keep level heads even if they come under intense pressure.

Requiring a minor miracle to gain Champions League redemption, fallen giants Juventus will welcome Galatasaray to Turin on Wednesday evening.

Last week, the Italian side were thumped 5-2 in Istanbul, so Gala are huge favourites to win their playoff tie and stride straight through to the last 16.

We say: Juventus 3-2 Galatasaray (Galatasaray win 7-5 on aggregate)

Juve must go full gas from the first whistle, so they will surely be caught out at least once, having conceded 15 times in their last five matches.

While Galatasaray are far more fragile on the road, their depth of attacking riches should prove enough to seal progress.

Paris Saint-Germain can book a place in the last 16 of the Champions League for a 14th successive campaign with a win or draw versus Monaco in leg two of that playoff matchup on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.

In the opening leg of this tie, the reigning champions of this tournament came from behind to beat Les Monegasques 3-2.

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Monaco (PSG to win 5-2 on aggregate)

While Monaco fought valiantly in the opening leg, they do not have the manpower to trouble a side as experienced as PSG, who always seem to find a way in these must-win affairs.

