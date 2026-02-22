Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 22 Feb 2026 17:37

Paris Saint-Germain can book a place in the last 16 of the Champions League for a 14th successive campaign with a win or draw versus Monaco in leg two of that playoff matchup on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.

In the opening leg of this tie, the reigning champions of this tournament came from behind to beat Les Monegasques 3-2.

Match preview

The opening 20 minutes in the Principality could not have gone much worse for Les Parisiens, but to their credit, they stuck with it and fought back.

That marked the first time this century that they had gone on to win a Champions League knockout fixture after going behind by two goals.

Luis Enrique’s men have claimed victory in four straight knockout matches in this competition while winning their last two such outings on home soil.

The French giants could win seven of their last eight two-legged Champions League ties with a triumph on Wednesday, having won three of their previous four second-leg affairs in this tournament.

They will enter this contest unbeaten in eight of their previous nine competitive fixtures at the Parc des Princes, having won their last two outings in Paris by a combined margin of 8-0.

PSG are unbeaten in their last five meetings with the Principality Club in the French capital and have not lost a one-off knockout game against them this century.

Monaco will begin the second leg of this tie in a familiar position, needing a win to maintain their Champions League aspirations.

This club have been eliminated from their last three two-legged ties in this tournament and have not reached the last 16 since a young Kylian Mbappe helped them get to the semi-finals in 2016-17.

That said, Sebastien Pocognoli’s men have won two of their previous three matches versus French opposition, coming from two goals behind to defeat Lens 3-2 on Saturday, enabling PSG to reclaim first place in Ligue 1.

Not since the round of 16 of this tournament in 2017 have they gone on to win a two-legged tie after losing the opening match, erasing a 5-3 deficit against Manchester City that year to win the return engagement 3-1 and advance on away goals.

Only one of their last five competitive fixtures outside the Principality ended in a victory for Monaco, who have given up a combined 12 goals in four Champions League affairs away from home this season.

It has been nearly a decade since this team last defeated Les Parisiens at the Parc des Princes, winning 2-0 in a Ligue 1 fixture against them in March 2016.

Team News

Due to calf strains, PSG could be missing Ousmane Dembele and Senny Mayulu on Wednesday, while Fabian Ruiz has a sore knee.

Also expected to miss this match is Quentin Ndjantou Mbitcha, who has a hamstring strain, while Matvey Safonov seems to have become Enrique’s preferred choice between the sticks, replacing Lucas Chevalier in their last six competitive matches.

Desire Doue netted a brace in the opening leg of this tie, with Achraf Hakimi scoring in between for the defending champions.

At Monaco, Paul Pogba, Mohammed Salisu, Takumi Minamino and Lukas Hradecky are out with knee injuries, while Eric Dier and Christian Mawissa are doubtful because of hamstring strains.

A calf issue will likely prevent Kassoum Ouattara from featuring this week, Maghnes Akliouche is questionable with a sore hip, as is Krepin Diatta who has a knock, while Aleksandr Golovin is out through suspension.

Folarin Balogun gave Les Monegasques a 2-0 advantage with a brace in the opening leg last week, and the American netted in their win over Lens on Saturday before Denis Zakaria and Ansu Fati completed the comeback.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Vanderson, Teze, Kehrer, Henrique; Camara, Zakaria; Coulibaly, Fati, Adingra; Balogun

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Monaco (Paris Saint-Germain advances 5-2 on aggregate)

While Monaco fought valiantly in the opening leg, they do not have the manpower to trouble a side as experienced as PSG, who always seem to find a way in these must-win affairs.

