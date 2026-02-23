Preview: Atalanta BC vs Borussia Dortmund - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 23 Feb 2026 15:22 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 15:29

Trailing by two goals after last week's first leg, Atalanta BC will try to keep their Champions League dreams alive when they welcome Borussia Dortmund to Bergamo on Wednesday.

With the winner of this playoff set to meet either Arsenal or Bayern Munich, Dortmund will start favourites to reach the last 16.

Match preview

Though Atalanta finished two points and two places better off than Borussia Dortmund in the league phase, earning home advantage for this second leg, they have been left with a mountain to climb after losing 2-0 last Tuesday.

Having suffered back-to-back European defeats in January - against Athletic Bilbao and Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise - La Dea lost again in Germany, where goals from Serhou Guirassy and Maximilian Beier put Dortmund in control.

In contrast with their fine domestic form, the Lombardy club were tamely beaten, recording just seven shots - only once have they taken fewer attempts in 42 previous Champions League matches.

So, they must now try to become the first team to progress through a knockout tie after losing the first leg by two or more goals since Liverpool miraculously defeated Barcelona back in 2019.

Aside from that setback in Dortmund, Raffaele Palladino's men have flown through February, booking a place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals and continuing to climb the Serie A standings.

Atalanta remain undefeated in domestic fixtures this calendar year - thanks to eight wins and two draws - and they managed to topple the Scudetto holders on Sunday.

Turning around a deficit, two second-half headers saw off Napoli, with goals from Mario Pasalic and Lazar Samardzic inching La Dea closer to the all-important top four.

A few hours before Atalanta celebrated that victory, Dortmund had pulled off a fightback of their own, as Fabio Silva equalised with almost the last kick of a 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig.

That left Niko Kovac and co eight points adrift of Bundesliga leaders Bayern, who they will clash with in Der Klassiker this weekend and could soon meet in the Champions League.

The only real challengers to Germany's perennial champions, Die Schwarzgelben have been beaten just once in their last 30 league matches, while they have regularly proven their European pedigree.

Runners-up two years ago, the 1997 winners are aiming to reach the last 16 for a seventh time in eight seasons, and precedent suggests they will get that far again.

To date, BVB have won all 10 UEFA ties in which they held a two-goal lead from the first leg, while their only previous meetings with Atalanta produced a 4-2 aggregate victory in the 2017-18 Europa League.

On that occasion, Dortmund drew 1-1 in Bergamo, but they have actually lost on five of their last eight visits to Italy.

Furthermore, this season they have twice conceded four goals in Champions League away games - against Manchester City and Juventus - so Kovac will take nothing for granted.

Atalanta BC Champions League form:

W W W L L L

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

D W W W L W

Borussia Dortmund Champions League form:

L W D L L W

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

L W W W W D

Team News

As in the first leg, Atalanta are missing forward pair Giacomo Raspadori and Charles De Ketelaere - the latter of whom posted six goal involvements and created 20 chances during the league phase.

Palladino otherwise has a fully fit squad to choose from, as Ederson rested a minor muscular issue on Sunday and should be ready to start.

After Nikola Krstovic led the line against Napoli, he could be replaced by Gianluca Scamacca, who was selected to spearhead La Dea's attack in Germany.

Meanwhile, Dortmund were without several defenders for the first leg, as Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Sule, Emre Can and Filippo Mane all sat out, giving teenager Luca Reggiani a chance to make his first Champions League start.

Schlotterbeck has since resumed full training and could be available, but it remains to be seen whether the Germany star can play 90 minutes.

BVB have recorded 10 different scorers in the current campaign, with Guirassy leading the way on four goals. The Guinean striker now has 24 goal involvements from just 23 Champions League games - already the second most for Dortmund after club legend Marco Reus (37).

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Kossounou, Djimsiti, Ahanor; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Bernasconi; Pasalic, Zalewski; Scamacca

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Nmecha, Bellingham, Svensson; Brandt, Beier; Guirassy

We say: Atalanta BC 1-1 Borussia Dortmund (Borussia Dortmund win 3-1 on aggregate)

Atalanta have enjoyed some memorable European nights - particularly en route to winning the Europa League - but turning this tie around may prove beyond them.

Having gained some grit under Kovac, Dortmund can keep level heads even if they come under intense pressure.

