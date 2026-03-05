Preview: Nantes vs. Angers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Mar 2026 20:06

Second-bottom Nantes welcome Angers to Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday, needing a win in the 25th round of Ligue 1 as their hopes of survival dwindle.

The Canaries are seven points from safety with 10 games remaining, and time is running out as they strive to maintain their 13-year top-flight stay.

Match preview

Having secured maximum points in gameweek 23 with a 2-0 victory over Le Havre, anyone of a Nantes persuasion could be forgiven for having renewed hope in their team’s fight against relegation.

That victory ended the club’s five-match losing streak, but the joy was short-lived as Ahmed Kantari’s side fell to defeat last time out against Europe-chasing Lille, conceding a 94th-minute goal when a draw seemed on the cards.

Looking to pick up his players after that disappointing loss at Stade Pierre Mauroy, Kantari’s men aim to secure back-to-back home league wins for the first time since September-October 2023 to boost their relegation prospects.

While finishing 15th might be a long shot for the Canaries, with 10 points separating them from Nice, a tricky relegation playoff remains a possibility for survival.

With Auxerre in 16th just one point ahead of Nantes, surpassing the team above might be more feasible, although with the second-highest number of losses in the division (15), they need more positive results to move into the playoff spot.

Nantes’ chances of claiming consecutive home wins in Ligue 1 this season are perhaps improved, considering this weekend’s visitors have lost three league matches in a row.

Alexandre Dujeux’s side suffered a poor second half of February, losing to Lorient, Lille and Monaco, failing to score in those defeats after a three-match unbeaten spell.

Le SCO kept clean sheets in those matches — winning 1-0 against Metz and Toulouse after a goalless draw with Paris — but they have failed to find the net or prevent their last three opponents from scoring since.

It remains to be seen if the Black and Whites can secure a positive result at Nantes, having failed to win on the road in 2026, suffering three defeats from four matches and not scoring in their last three away outings.

Only four teams have earned fewer points on the road than Angers’ nine, with the 12th-placed side scoring just six goals away — only marginally better than Le Havre’s five — highlighting their struggles outside Western France, where they have secured 20 points compared to just nine on their travels.

Nantes Ligue 1 form:

L

L

L

L

W

L

Angers Ligue 1 form:

D

W

W

L

L

L

Team News

Although Nantes appeared to come through their defeat at Lille without major injuries, Kelvin Amian — absent since mid-February — and Amady Camara and Bahmed Deuff, both of whom have not played since January, might be unavailable again this weekend.

While no Nantes player has scored more than four goals this season, they will rely on four-goal scorer Matthis Abline for a decisive impact on Saturday, with Mostafa Mohamed and Youssef El Arabi both having netted three times.

Interestingly, Mohamed (three) and El Arabi (two) have scored more goals at home in Ligue 1 than Albine, who has just one goal at Stade de la Beaujoire this season.

Angers will assess Herve Koffi's hand injury before Saturday, while Branco van den Boomen could return after missing last week’s defeat to Monaco.

Like their hosts, Angers have not had one player score the majority of their goals this season, with Prosper Peter leading in Ligue 1 with three goals after Sidiki Cherif (four) left for Fenerbahce in the January transfer window.

Dujeux needs to decide on his starting centre-forward between Peter and Goduine Koyalipou, with the latter expected to lead the line.

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Awaziem, Yusuf, Cozza; Centonze, Kaba, Lepenant, Tabibou; Cabella, Albine; Mohamed

Angers possible starting lineup:

Pona; Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Hanin; Belkebla, Van den Boomen; Raolisoa, Belkhdim, Sbai; Koyalipou

We say: Nantes 1-0 Angers

Saturday’s match is quite difficult to predict, given Nantes’ poor home record of just one win in 10 matches and two all season, alongside Angers’ limited away wins and goals.

While a draw seems a likely outcome, the hosts' desperation for points could see them grind out a win, thereby securing back-to-back home victories for the first time this season.

