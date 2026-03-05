Preview: SBV Excelsior vs Heerenveen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 05 Mar 2026 20:13 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 20:18

Looking to halt their current slump and put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone, SBV Excelsior face off against Heerenveen at Stadion Woudestein on Saturday.

The hosts come into this fixture on the back of three straight defeats, while the visitors are seeking a fourth win in five matches to continue their quest for European qualification.

Match preview

Excelsior were just three points off the top half at the turn of the year, but a difficult start to 2026 has seen them gradually pulled into a frenetic survival battle.

A 5-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven sparked a five-game winless run for Ruben den Uil's side, who briefly returned to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph over NAC Breda on February 6. However, three straight losses since then have left them 15th in the Eredivisie table.

Currently just four points clear of the drop zone, De Roodzwarten will be eager to avoid defeat this weekend and can take encouragement from their recent record against an opposing outfit with only one victory in the last four league meetings between the sides.

Still, it is worth noting that Heerenveen's aforementioned only win came in the most recent meeting back in October's reverse fixture, where Dylan Vente and Sam Kersten scored five minutes apart late on to complete an impressive turnaround.

Excelsior's tally of 13 home goals is the lowest in the Eredivisie this season, so it is little surprise that they have not tasted victory in front of their fans since beating PEC Zwolle 2-1 on December 20.

Like their hosts, Heerenveen began 2026 in disappointing fashion, failing to win any of their first four league matches and suffering a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of FC Twente for their heaviest defeat of the season so far.

Robin Veldman's men appeared destined for a fifth straight league game without a win after falling behind in the 54th minute against Go Ahead Eagles on February 11, but rallied to secure a 3-1 triumph.

That victory ushered in an impressive run of three wins in four matches for De Superfriezen, who are now level on points (34) with eighth-placed FC Utrecht.

Despite Heerenveen's resurgence, defensive vulnerabilities remain an issue, with no clean sheets in their last 10 outings across all competitions since recording two in three matches at the end of 2025.

With games against each of the current bottom-five teams still to come in their remaining nine fixtures, Saturday's visitors will play a significant role in the relegation battle as they harbour ambitions of a return to continental football.

Team News

Arthur Zagre will serve a one-match suspension for accumulation of yellow cards, while Emil Hansson and Calvin Raatsie remain unavailable due to thigh and shoulder injuries respectively.

Chris Kevin Nadje has missed out on the matchday squad in each of Excelsior's last two matches and is also expected to not be included this weekend.

Levi Smans is Heerenveen's only guaranteed absentee, as he remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury he sustained in August's season opener against Volendam.

Jacob Trenskow's opener against Sparta marked his 12th goal of the season - five of which have come in 2026 - and the 25-year-old is certainly one to watch.

SBV Excelsior possible starting lineup:

Van Gassel; Janssen, Meissen, Widell, Bronkhorst; Yegoian, Schouten, Hartjes; Sanches, Naujoks, De Regt

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverboer; Zagaritis, Willemsen, Kersten, Braude; Van Overeem, Linday; Oyen, Meerveld, Trenskow; Nordas

We say: SBV Excelsior 1-1 Heerenveen

With so much at stake for both teams, neither will need any added incentive to come out firing on all cylinders.

That said, we are predicting a share of the spoils, with honours even at the final whistle.

