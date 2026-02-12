Preview: SBV Excelsior vs AZ Alkmaar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 12 Feb 2026 17:35 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 17:42

SBV Excelsior will continue their push for European qualification as they welcome AZ Alkmaar to Stadion Woudestein on Saturday in the latest round of the 2025-26 Eredivisie season.

The hosts ended their wait for a first victory in 2026 by defeating NAC Breda 2-0 last time out, while AZ Alkmaar surrendered two points late on in a 1-1 draw with Ajax.

Match preview

Just over three weeks after eliminating Ajax from the KNVB Beker last 16, AZ appeared set for a third consecutive victory over their Amsterdam rivals this season after taking the lead through Wouter Goes in Sunday's encounter at the AFAS Stadion.

However, they were denied all three points in the penultimate minute of stoppage time by Kian Fitz-Jim's equaliser, leaving Leeroy Echteld frustrated at the final whistle.

Since taking over from Maarten Martens, Echteld has won just two of his five matches in charge, hardly strengthening his case for a permanent appointment at the end of the season.

AZ were as high as third in the Eredivisie table after matchday 12, but a poor return of nine points from their last 10 league matches has seen them drop to seventh, only two points clear of Groningen in eighth.

De Kaasboeren are likely to settle for a Conference League playoff spot at best, although Europa League qualification remains possible if they win the KNVB Beker, with a semi-final against Telstar awaiting next month.

For now, however, Saturday's visitors will seek to return to winning ways against an Excelsior side that have not won any of the last five meetings since claiming consecutive victories between 2019 and 2022.

© Imago

Falling to a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of PSV Eindhoven, Excelsior could hardly have had a worse start to 2026, but have since picked themselves up with four draws and a win from their next five matches.

Ruben den Uil's men made the most of their numerical advantage en route to a comfortable win over Breda, thanks to first-half goals from Emil Hansson and Irakli Yegoian, as well as inspired goalkeeping from Stijn van Gassel.

Not many would have expected De Roodzwarten to stand any chance of a continental push after starting the season with two wins from eight matches, leaving them second-bottom at the time.

Now five points adrift of Groningen in eighth, Excelsior are part of a five-team chasing pack in the battle for the final European place, which looks set to go down to the wire.

While Saturday's hosts have scored two goals in each of their last two outings, their attacking output over the course of the season has been a let-down, with only 24 goals scored in 22 matches—the second-fewest in the division, ahead of only bottom club NAC Breda, who have netted 23.

SBV Excelsior Eredivisie form:

L

D

D

D

D

W

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

W

L

D

W

L

D

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

L

D

W

L

W

D

Team News

© Imago

Noah Naujoks lasted just 14 minutes in Excelsior's victory over Breda before being forced off with an injury, making him a doubt for Saturday's clash.

Should Naujoks be deemed unfit to participate, 19-year-old Jerroldino Bergraaf will be expected to lead the line despite failing to score in 16 league outings so far.

Jordy Clasie and Denso Kasius are both ruled out for AZ due to ankle problems, while fellow Dutchman Sven Mijnans is nursing a hamstring issue.

Mexx Meerdink has been sidelined since October due to a groin injury and is also unavailable for the visitors, who will have to make a late fitness call on Seiya Maikuma after he left the AZ game hobbling.

Midfielder Peer Koopmeiners received his fifth yellow card of the campaign last time out and will serve a one-match suspension as a result.

SBV Excelsior possible starting lineup:

Van Gassel; Zagre, Meissen, Widell, Bronkhorst; Hartjes, Schouten; Hansson, Yegoian, De Regt; Bergraaf

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Zoet; De Wit, Penetra, Goes, Chavez; Boogaard, Sin; Jensen, Hornkamp, Daal; Parrott

We say: SBV Excelsior 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

With a difference of just one goal conceded, Excelsior and AZ Alkmaar boast similar defensive records, but the away side's superiority in attack makes them favourites to emerge victorious here.

Although only by a narrow margin, we expect AZ to get the job done and inflict a first defeat in six outings on their hosts.

