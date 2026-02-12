Spurs transfer news: Former Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling completes surprise move to foreign club

By Darren Plant | 12 Feb 2026 17:50

Former Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has completed a surprise transfer to Feyenoord.

Sterling had been available on a free transfer after mutually terminating his contract with Chelsea last month.

Amid Spurs suffering a major injury blow regarding Wilson Odobert, the 31-year-old had become an obvious short-term replacement.

That would have also fitted in with Sterling's previous preference of remaining in London.

Nevertheless, it has now been announced that he has agreed to sign for Dutch giants Feyenoord on a contract until the end of the season.

Sterling reacts to signing for Feyenoord

Speaking to the club's official website, Sterling spoke of the importance of remaining patient in his search for a new challenge.

He said: "As a free agent, I've had, for the first time in a long time, the opportunity to control the next step in my career.

"I wanted to take my time to speak with clubs and their Head Coaches to better understand the role they envisioned for me and ensure that I can add real value in this next chapter.

"Having spoken in great detail with CEO Dennis te Kloese and Robin, I'm confident that Feyenoord is a place I can be happy and establish myself as a valued member of the team.

"Playing abroad is a whole new challenge for me - and one I’m ready to embrace. Honestly, I’m just excited to get started. To Feyenoord and particularly Robin and Dennis, thank you for your patience and professionalism as I navigated this process."

How many matches can Sterling play in 2025-26?

Feyenoord are managed by former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Robin van Persie, who has been searching for a boost in the club's efforts to stay in second place in the Eredivisie table.

With leaders PSV Eindhoven 17 points clear at the top, Feyenoord are currently in a four-horse race to finish as runners-up.

Feyenoord have been eliminated from the KNVB-Beker and Europa League, meaning that Sterling will only have a maximum of 12 matches to make an impact at De Kuip during 2025-26.

He has not made a competitive appearance since playing for 63 minutes of Arsenal's Premier League fixture at Southampton on May 25.