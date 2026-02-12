Real Madrid injury news: Kylian Mbappe and Los Blancos teammate 'battling' to be fit for Real Sociedad clash

By Matt Law | 12 Feb 2026 17:31 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 17:33

Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe reportedly again missed training on Thursday due to a knee issue, with the Frenchman a doubt for Saturday's clash with Real Sociedad.

Mbappe was absent from group training on Wednesday, but it was thought that the forward would be back on the field for Thursday's session.

The 27-year-old is dealing with discomfort in his left knee, though, according to journalist Carlos Rodriguez, which has made him a doubt for the home fixture with Real Sociedad.

Mbappe has been in exceptional form for Real Madrid during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 38 goals and registering five assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

© Imago

Mbappe emerges as a doubt for Real Sociedad clash

The forward has 23 goals and four assists in 22 La Liga games this term, and his absence would be a major blow for a Real Madrid side that could be without the services of Jude Bellingham until April due to a hamstring problem.

Rodrygo (hamstring) also remains a doubt for the game with Real Sociedad, although Vinicius Junior will make his return from a suspension.

Eder Militao is still out with a hamstring problem, but Antonio Rudiger is now back to fitness, and the Germany international could be required on Saturday, with Raul Asencio said to be a major doubt due to illness.

According to COPE, Asensio was unable to train on Thursday due to the flu, and it remains to be seen whether the centre-back takes to the training field on Friday.

Dean Huijsen is a certain starter in the middle, with David Alaba and Rudiger battling for a spot alongside him if Asencio is indeed ruled out.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Asensio may miss Real Sociedad clash through illness

Real Madrid will need to make a late check on Ferland Mendy (calf) ahead of this weekend's clash, but the defender could be involved in the squad.

Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, who are not in league action until Monday night against Girona.