Preview: Lazio vs Atalanta BC - prediction, team news, lineups

Soon set to clash in a cup semi-final, Lazio and Atalanta BC will first meet for an important Serie A fixture on Saturday evening.

The Biancocelesti booked their place in the Coppa Italia's final four last time out, but they trail La Dea by six points in the league.

Match preview

Moving one step closer to an eighth cup triumph, Lazio secured their spot in the Coppa Italia semi-finals by beating Bologna on Wednesday evening.

After drawing 1-1 at Stadio Dall'Ara, Maurizio Sarri's men eliminated the holders with a 4-1 victory in the subsequent penalty shootout, setting up a two-legged tie against Atalanta in the next round.

Before the first leg takes place in early March, the Biancocelesti have three league fixtures to fulfil, as they look to revive slim hopes of a top-six finish.

Sitting eighth in the table, Lazio have been beset by inconsistency and may miss out on Europe for a second straight season.

Last week, they let a two-goal lead slip and had to settle for a draw with Juventus, conceding the equaliser deep into stoppage time - that was their sixth Serie A stalemate since the start of December.

Sarri's side have also won just one of their last six league matches at Stadio Olimpico - beating Genoa 3-2 with a 100th-minute penalty - while conceding at least twice in each of the last four.

Buoyed by their shootout success, they will now head home for a vital game against another team vying for European qualification.

Held to a goalless draw in October's reverse fixture, Atalanta have lost just one of their last eight away games against Lazio, winning half.

The Bergamo club currently sit one place and six points above their counterparts from the capital - and they are one of Italy's form sides.

After holding on for a brave draw in Como despite playing with 10 men for more than 80 minutes, La Dea then knocked Juventus out of the Coppa Italia, before beating Cremonese last week.

Two strikes in the first half-hour put Raffaele Palladino's team in complete control, and several other chances went astray before Cremo pulled one back late on.

Unbeaten in Serie A this calendar year - thanks to five wins and two draws so far - Atalanta have revived their pursuit of a European place and are safely through to the cup semi-finals.

Also set to face Borussia Dortmund in the upcoming Champions League playoffs, the Nerazzurri have plenty to play for between now and the end of the season.

Lazio Serie A form:

D W L D W D

Lazio form (all competitions):

W L D W D W

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

W W D W D W

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

L W L D W W

Team News

Already missing several players sold off in the winter transfer window, Sarri's options will be limited should he wish to rotate.

His thin Lazio squad have just played three times in the space of six days, while Atalanta have had an entire week to prepare and recuperate.

Furthermore, Pedro limped out of the action on Wednesday, so the veteran winger - who has scored in three of his last four league appearances - may join the hosts' absence list.

Club captain Mattia Zaccagni, Toma Basic, Samuel Gigot and Manuel Lazzari are still unavailable; key defender Alessio Romagnoli must serve a suspension.

By contrast, Palladino can recall teenage centre-back Honest Ahanor and captain Marten de Roon - after both served one-match bans last weekend - so Atalanta are only missing Charles De Ketelaere, who also sat out the trip to Cremona with a knee injury.

In his absence, several players are vying for two roles behind a lone striker - either Gianluca Scamacca or Nikola Krstovic: following the latter's early strike against Cremonese, he has produced one goal involvement every 81 minutes in Serie A this season.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Provstgaard, Tavares; Dele-Bashiru, Cataldi, Taylor; Isaksen, Maldini, Noslin

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Ahanor; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Bernasconi; Samardzic, Raspadori; Krstovic

We say: Lazio 1-1 Atalanta BC

Lazio are showing spirit in adversity, while Atalanta have been totally transformed since changing manager - making the likeliest outcome a draw.

Foreshadowing the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final - which will take place in Rome early next month - these sides should play out their second Serie A stalemate of the season.

