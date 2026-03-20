Preview: Bologna vs Lazio - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 20 Mar 2026 08:29 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 08:35

After their thrilling Europa League win in midweek, Bologna must return to Serie A duty on Sunday, when they welcome Lazio to Stadio Dall'Ara.

Both clubs are on a high following recent results, and just two points separate two outsiders in the race for Europe.

Match preview

Now the last Italian team standing in this season's Europa League, Bologna dramatically edged out domestic rivals Roma in the second leg of their last-16 clash, despite letting several leads slip throughout a back-and-forth tie.

Following a 1-1 draw at the Dall'Ara, the pair reconvened at Stadio Olimpico on Thursday, when Bologna led twice before being pegged back and were forced into extra time after an absorbing 3-3 draw.

The visitors then seized the lead one more time, as substitutes Thijs Dallinga and Nicolo Cambiaghi neatly combined before the latter fired home an angled strike via the near post.

As a reward, the Rossoblu will soon meet Aston Villa again in the quarter-finals, having been beaten in Birmingham twice over the past 18 months.

Between now and the first leg, Vincenzo Italiano's side must play two domestic fixtures, aiming to continue their late push for a top-seven finish.

Recovering from a big mid-season dip, Bologna have won four of their last five Serie A matches - as many wins as across the previous 17 - including last week's defeat of nearby Sassuolo.

With nine games to go, the Emilian side now host Roma's city rivals Lazio - who they lead by two points - with gaining some revenge in mind.

© Imago

After a 1-1 draw in December's reverse fixture, Bologna hosted Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals last month, when the capital club prevailed on penalties.

Though they ended the holders' cup defence on that occasion, Lazio's league record at the Dall'Ara is fairly dismal, having claimed two points from their last six visits, while failing to even score in five.

Still, Maurizio Sarri's men will set off for Emilia-Romagna in high spirits, after beating Scudetto contenders AC Milan last time out: with their fans finally ending a boycott, Stadio Olimpico was in fine voice as Gustav Isaksen scored the only goal.

While qualifying for Europe via Serie A remains unlikely, back-to-back victories have taken the Biancocelesti up to ninth place, and they will play the second leg of their cup semi-final late next month.

Now seeking three straight wins in the Italian top flight - which they last achieved in November 2024 - Lazio have a curious record on the road.

Only both Milan clubs have conceded fewer away goals this season, but Sarri's side have also scored the fewest - eight from 14 matches, resulting in just three away wins so far.

Bologna Serie A form:

L W W W L W

Bologna form (all competitions):

W W L D W W

Lazio Serie A form:

D L D L W W

Lazio form (all competitions):

L D L D W W

Team News

© Imago

After playing 120 minutes on Thursday, Bologna will surely rotate their squad, as Italiano invariably likes to do between continental and domestic games.

First choice left-back Juan Miranda should return after serving a Europa League ban, but number one goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski is still unavailable.

The latter suffered a hamstring injury against Sassuolo, so Federico Ravaglia will continue to deputise. Without Skorupski this season, Bologna's top-flight win rate drops by 28%, while they concede an average of 0.5 more goals per game.

Lazio will also be missing their top keeper - Ivan Provedel - plus another influential figure, as captain Mattia Zaccagni injured his thigh against Milan.

So, the Italy winger must join Provedel, Nicolo Rovella, Danilo Cataldi and Samuel Gigot on the sidelines, alongside suspended boss Sarri.

Toma Basic remains a doubt, but key defender Alessio Romagnoli has resumed full training and could even start.

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Zortea, Lucumi, Vitik, Miranda; Moro, Freuler, Sohm; Orsolini, Castro, Cambiaghi

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Motta; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Dele-Bashiru, Patric, Taylor; Isaksen, Maldini, Pedro

We say: Bologna 1-1 Lazio

Having played out two low-scoring draws in the past three months, these well-matched sides are set to do so again.

Lazio prevailed on penalties when they last visited Stadio Dall'Ara - where Bologna have won just two of their last 12 home fixtures - but claiming a point this time will leave them behind the Rossoblu by two.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.