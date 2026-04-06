Preview: Deportivo La Guaira vs Fluminense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 06 Apr 2026 20:52 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 20:59

Three years after their 2023 triumph, Fluminense begin their 2026 Copa Libertadores campaign on Tuesday against Deportivo La Guaira at the UCV Olympic Stadium in Caracas, with both teams looking to make a strong start in Group C.

The visitors are competing in South America’s premier club competition for the 11th time—nine more than their hosts, who only made their debut in 2021.

Nonetheless, there is everything to play for as La Guaira head into the clash sitting second in Liga FUTVE, while Fluminense are also enjoying a good run in the Brasileiro.

Both sides now turn their attention to the first major test of a continental marathon that will demand physical strength and mental resilience throughout the campaign.

Match preview

Fluminense have been drawn in Group C of the Copa Libertadores alongside Bolivar, Independiente Rivadavia and Deportivo La Guaira—a group coach Luis Zubeldia has described as challenging.

Their opening match in Caracas marks the start of six continental fixtures before the end of May, all within a congested schedule that also features the Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil.

The Rio de Janeiro side arrive in Venezuela buoyed by a strong domestic campaign. With 20 points from ten rounds of the Brasileiro—matching the pace of their 2010 and 2012 title-winning teams at this stage—Tricolor currently sit third, having won four of their last five games before a 1-1 draw with Coritiba. Zubeldia rotated his squad in that match, prioritising the upcoming Copa Libertadores game.

Fluminense’s strong run has been underpinned by key performers across the pitch. Fabio remains a reliable presence in goal, the midfield is fuelled by the creativity of Luciano Acosta and Hercules, and the attack has netted 15 league goals in ten games, with John Kennedy in fine form. A 3-1 victory over Corinthians at the Maracana earlier this month was the latest example of their organisation and intensity.

Fluminense have won seven of their eight continental encounters against Venezuelan opposition, including victories over Zamora, Caracas and Deportivo Galicia, so another positive result will be expected on Tuesday.

On the other side, Deportivo La Guaira are aiming to make an impact in a rare continental campaign. Founded in 2008 as Real Esppor Club and renamed in 2013, the club has made swift progress in Venezuelan football, winning the Copa Venezuela three times, claiming the national title in 2020, and reaching the Copa Libertadores group stage for the first time in 2021.

Under Hector Bidoglio's leadership, the team have forged an identity based on defensive solidity and balance. Their unbeaten run in the 2026 Torneo Apertura—five wins and five draws from ten rounds—has propelled La Guaira to second in the table, ahead of several traditional powerhouses.

Juan Carlos Castellanos and Flabian Londono are the main attacking threats for a side that prefers to control possession rather than play at a frenetic tempo.

La Guaira's previous experience in the Copa Libertadores group stage serves as a warning. In 2021, they lost all six games they played and finished the campaign without a single point. While Venezuelan football has evolved since then, the gap in level compared to the demands of the Copa Libertadores remains a significant obstacle.

Home advantage could be a factor for Tuesday’s hosts. The Estadio Olimpico de la UCV does not present altitude challenges, but it typically offers a high-pressure atmosphere for visiting sides.

For Fluminense, the task will be to impose their technical quality from the outset and prevent La Guaira from settling into a low-block setup that relies on counter-attacks and set pieces.

Deportivo La Guaira form (all competitions):

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Fluminense form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Fluminense's main advantage ahead of their Copa Libertadores opener is the squad management implemented by Luis Zubeldia over the past week.

The coach rested key players against Coritiba, including Samuel Xavier and Canobbio, and is expected to field a strong starting lineup for the match in Caracas. Lucho Acosta, who served a suspension in the Brasileiro, is available again and likely to resume his role as playmaker.

Another boost is the potential return of Facundo Bernal, who has not featured since the defeat to Palmeiras on February 25, but is now back in training with the squad.

However, Nonato and Matheus Reis remain sidelined as they recover from injury. In attack, John Kennedy is in excellent form and should continue as the main striker, while German Cano returns as a key option on the bench after a lengthy absence.

For Deportivo La Guaira, Hector Bidoglio has a settled squad with no major absentees. Goalkeeper Cristopher Varela is the undisputed starter, with a defensive line likely comprising Carlos Rivero and Jorge Gutierrez—both instrumental in the team’s unbeaten league campaign to date.

In midfield, Juan Carlos Castellanos is the main creative force, supported by Francisco Flores and Carlos Faya. In attack, Flabian Londono is the primary threat, with Jose Ali Meza and Keiber Lamadrid offering width. Junior Paredes is also one to watch in the final third.

Deportivo La Guaira possible starting lineup:

Varela; Pena, Rivero, Peralta, Gutierrez; Faya, Flores, Castellanos; Lamadrid, Londono, Meza

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Xavier, Jemmes, Freytes, Rene; Martinelli, Hercules, Acosta; Canobbio, Serna, Kennedy

We say: Deportivo La Guaira 0-2 Fluminense

Deportivo La Guaira have shown notable improvement and solidity in the 2026 season, boasting an unbeaten run in Liga FUTVE that should not be underestimated.

However, their limited continental experience and the technical gap compared to Fluminense — a side that won the Libertadores three years ago and are currently among the top three in the Brasileirao — make the Carioca team's favouritism quite clear.

With key players rested last time out and Lucho Acosta returning, Zubeldía's side should control proceedings and use their individual quality to secure a comfortable result, continuing their historical dominance over Venezuelan opponents.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.