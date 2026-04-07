Preview: Mainz 05 vs Strasbourg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 07 Apr 2026 23:58

Two teams with impressive unbeaten runs will go head-to-head in the Conference League quarter-finals on Thursday, when Mainz 05 welcome Strasbourg to MEWA Arena for their first-leg showdown.

Die Nullfunfer come into this clash looking for a fourth straight win, while Le Racing are eyeing a third on the bounce.

Match preview

When Mainz appointed Urs Fischer back in December, the club were facing the threat of relegation from the Bundesliga after a difficult opening to the campaign, but it would be fair to say that the former Union Berlin and Basel boss has revitalised the team.

Most recently, Die Nullfunfer followed up their impressive 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on March 22 by downing Champions League hopefuls Hoffenheim by the same scoreline on Saturday, courtesy of a brace from Phillip Tietz.

That triumph extended Fischer's side's undefeated streak to eight matches across all competitions, as well as lifting them up to ninth in German top flight, and they will come into this quarter-final with drastically more confidence than they played through the league phase with.

To reach this stage, Mainz beat Czech club Sigma Olomouc in the Conference League's round of 16, drawing 0-0 in the first leg before going on to progress thanks to a 2-0 triumph in the return fixture at MEWA Arena.

Kicking off the final eight on their own turf this time around, the hosts will be keen to take a lead into the away contest, and considering that Die Nullfunfer have won all five of their home matches in UEFA's third-tier competition this season, fans will be cautiously optimistic.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Meanwhile, Gary O'Neil has established a commendable unbeaten run of his own since taking the reins at Strasbourg, in the wake of ex-manager Liam Rosenior's departure to Chelsea.

Le Racing topped the Conference League's league phase to reach the round of 16, before making their way past Croatian champions HNK Rijeka 3-2 on aggregate with a 2-1 win on the road on March 12, and a 1-1 stalemate at Stade de la Meinau a week later.

All-in-all, O'Neil's men are yet to taste defeat in Europe this season, winning six and drawing two of their eight outings, a stretch that includes a noteworthy 2-1 triumph over Crystal Palace on November 27.

Much like their opponents, the Ligue 1 side signed off prior to the international break with a victory - 3-2 against Nantes - and returned to action with another win, downing Nice 3-1 on April 4.

Those wins mean that Strasbourg are now unbeaten in 10 games, a spell that goes back to a surprising 2-1 loss against Le Havre in early February, and that O'Neil has only been beaten twice across his 16 matches in Le Racing's dugout.

However, if there is a weakness to be gleaned from the visitors' form, it is that they have won just two of their last five away contests, drawing twice and losing once.

Mainz 05 Conference League form:

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Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

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Strasbourg Conference League form:

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Strasbourg form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Kevin Clement

Mainz have an extensive injury list to contend with this week, especially in defence, where they are missing centre-backs Stefan Bell (knee), Andreas Hanche-Olsen (muscle) and Maxim Dal (knee), as well as right wing-back Anthony Caci (tendon) and goalkeeper Robin Zentner (groin).

In their absence, Fischer could opt for a back three of Danny da Costa, Stefan Posch and Dominik Kohr in front of shot-stopper Daniel Batz, flanked by Silvan Widmer and Phillipp Mwene.

Elsewhere, midfielder Nadiem Amiri is sidelined due to a heel issue, while strikers Benedict Hollerbach and Silas Katompa Mvumpa are out for the season with respective Achilles and ankle injuries.

With that in mind, Armindo Sieb could join join Phillip Tietz up top - given that fellow loanee Sheraldo Becker is not in Mainz's Conference League squad - supported by Paul Nebel, Kaishu Sano and Lee Jae-sung in the centre of the park.

As for Strasbourg, they will be missing Joaquin Panichelli (who scored twice against Nantes) after the striker suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on March 26, though Gessime Yassine, Sebastian Nanasi and Martial Godo should be on hand to start behind the versatile Julio Enciso.

Le Racing are also without midfielder Junior Mwanga due to a shoulder injury, as well as left wing-back Diego Moreira, who is dealing with a sprained ankle, so Ben Chilwell and Guela Doue could start at full-back, while Samir El Mourabet and Maxi Oyedele operate in a double pivot.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Batz; Da Costa, Posch, Kohr; Widmer, Nebel, Sano, Lee, Mwene; Sieb, Tietz

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Doue, Omobamidele, Doukoure, Chilwell; El Mourabet, Oyedele; Yassine, Nanasi, Godo; Enciso

We say: Mainz 05 1-1 Strasbourg

Mainz have been impressive since Fischer's appointment, and they will be full of confidence coming into this quarter-final on the back of a three-game winning streak.

However, Strasbourg have enjoyed success in Europe under both Rosenior and O'Neil, and given that the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss has presided over an ongoing 10-match unbeaten run, the visitors are likely to keep the tie even before the return fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.