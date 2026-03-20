Preview: Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 20 Mar 2026 23:05

MEWA Arena will be the backdrop for a Bundesliga clash that could impact both the race for Europe and the relegation battle on Sunday, when Mainz 05 host Eintracht Frankfurt.

Die Nullfunfer are hoping to earn a third consecutive victory, while Die Adler are eyeing a third in four games this weekend.

Match preview

When Urs Fischer took the reins at Mainz back in December, his goal was to help the team survive in the top flight, and while it would be fair to say that he transformed the club's outlook, they are still looking over their shoulder heading into the run-in.

Most recently, Die Nullfufner dispatched Sigma Olomouc 2-0 in the second leg of their Conference League round of 16 tie, reaching the quarter-finals of a European competition for the first time in their history thanks to second-half goal from Stefan Posch and Armindo Sieb.

That impressive triumph came on the back of a 2-0 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, and extended Fischer's side's unbeaten run to a commendable six games.

Returning to their domestic league on Sunday, Mainz find themselves 13th in the table with 27 points, a total that highlights the importance of their victory over Die Werderaner given that they now sit exactly three points clear of 16th-placed St Pauli.

This weekend's hosts will be keen to solidify their top-tier status this weekend, and given that Die Nillfunfer are undefeated at MEWA Arena across all competitions in 2026 - winning five and drawing three since a 1-0 downing by Borussia Monchengladbach on December 5 - fans will head to the ground cautiously optimistic.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Meanwhile, Albert Riera - much like Fischer - arrived at Eintracht Frankfurt mid-season, replacing Dino Toppmoller in late January, and though he has only been in charge for six games, he too has changed the complexion of his club's campaign.

The former Liverpool winger's first game in charge saw Die Adler collect a point in a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin on February 6, and though the result was not spectacular, it set the foundation for a new direction with a team that had lost four games on the bounce in the weeks prior.

Since then, Riera has won three times, drawn twice and lost just once (a narrow 3-2 beating at the hands of Bayern Munich on February 21), and after securing a 1-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Heidenheim last Saturday, the boss has fans dreaming of a place in Europe next season.

As it stands, Frankfurt sit seventh in the Bundesliga, where their tally of 38 points has them seven behind an inconsistent sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen with eight games to play.

Die Adler will sense an opportunity to gain ground on their rivals on Sunday, but to do so, they must overcome their dire travelling record, which features zero away wins this year, and only one since a dramatic 6-4 triumph over Gladbach on September 27.

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:

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Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

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Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Sven Simon

Mainz will be without a number of defenders this weekend, including centre-backs Stefan Bell (knee), Maxim Dal (knee) and Andreas Hanche-Olsen (muscular), not to mention that so expect to see goalkeeper Robin Zentner (groin) remains sidelined, as does right wing-back Anthony Caci (tendon).

With that in mind, expect to see Danny da Costa, Stefan Posch and Dominik Kohr from a back three in front of shot-stopper Daniel Batz, while Silvan Widmer and Phillipp Mwene operate at wing-back.

At the opposite end of the pitch, strikers Benedict Hollerbach and Silas (Katompa Mvumpa) are out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury and broken leg respectively, though Phillip Tietz and Sheraldo Becker should be on hand to start up top.

Elsewhere, defensive midfielder Nadiem Amiri will sit out due to a heel injury, and Fischer could opt for Kaishu Sano, Paul Nebel, Lee Jae-sung in the centre of the park in his absence.

As for Frankfurt, they were already lighter than ideal in defence, missing goalkeeper Kaua Santos (knee), right-back Rasmus Kristensen (ankle) and potentially centre-half Arthur Theate, who is a doubt with a knee issue of his own.

However, the visitors' fitness woes were compounded by a red card for Robin Koch against Heidenheim, so Riera could start Nnamdi Collins, Aurele Amenda and the versatile Ellyes Skhiri just in front of Michael Zetterer between the sticks.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Batz; Da Costa, Posch, Kohr; Widmer, Nebel, Sano, Lee, Mwene; Tietz, Becker

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Collins, Skhiri, Amenda; Doan, Larsson, Chaibi, Brown; Kalimuendo, Burkardt, Bahoya

We say: Mainz 05 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Mainz may have struggled for Bundesliga wins in recent weeks, but their resilience has been well-established, and given their need for points in the relegation battle, they will be particularly motivated for this clash.

Frankfurt are chasing down Leverkusen in the race for Europe, and while their overall form has been commendable, their record on the road suggests that they are unlikely to walk away with all three points on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.