Sunday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Stuttgart vs. RB Leipzig

By Sebastian Sternik | 15 Mar 2026 00:11

Today's Bundesliga predictions include a huge clash in the battle for the top four between Stuttgart and RB Leipzig, as well as a massive fixture in the fight for survival between Werder Bremen and Mainz 05.

© Imago / Noah Wedel

Werder Bremen seemed destined for the drop just a few weeks ago, though a run of successive league wins under new head coach Daniel Thioune has put the club back in the fight.

Mainz are also in the thick of the relegation battle, and they will be looking to turn their recent run of draws into a much-needed victory.

We say: Werder Bremen 2-1 Mainz 05

With Werder Bremen having improved considerably of late, they will believe that they can get the better of the visitors.

Mainz's goalscoring troubles have made it difficult for them to take advantage of any of their opponents, and their inability to threaten in behind could cost them on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Werder Bremen vs. Mainz 05, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Freiburg may have one eye on their Europa League rematch with Genk, but their immediate attention will be on domestic duties as they look for their 10th Bundesliga win of the season.

Union Berlin are sitting just four points above the bottom three, and they could also do with a victory to ease any potential relegation fears.

We say: Freiburg 2-1 Union Berlin

Freiburg may be in lacklustre form at the moment, but their excellent record at home suggests that they are likely to get the better of their struggling opponents this weekend.

That being said, Union will sense the danger lurking in the places below them, and could put up a commendable fight on Sunday as a result.

> Click here to read our full preview for Freiburg vs. Union Berlin, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / osnapix

Sunday's main event takes place at the MHP Arena, with Stuttgart and RB Leipzig both looking to boost their top four ambitions.

Both teams are currently locked on 47 points, and both have enjoyed solid recent form in the Bundesliga. With that in mind, we should be in for a tasty encounter.

We say: Stuttgart 1-2 RB Leipzig

Balancing European and domestic duties at this late stage of the season is no easy task, and we expect these extra games with FC Porto to take a toll.

RB Leipzig have enjoyed a solid run of results recently, and we are backing them to earn a huge win away at Stuttgart.

> Click here to read our full preview for Stuttgart vs. RB Leipzig, including team news and possible lineups