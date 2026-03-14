Preview: Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 14 Mar 2026 05:53

The fight for Champions League football continues as top-four contenders Stuttgart and RB Leipzig go head-to-head at the MHP Arena this Sunday night.

Both teams are locked on 47 points in the Bundesliga ahead of the weekend, and a victory could go a long way in securing a top-four finish.

Match preview

Stuttgart were busy with Europa League knockout action on Thursday night as the Swabians welcomed FC Porto to Germany but ultimately endured a 2-1 defeat in the opening leg.

Sebastian Hoeness and his men will be looking to complete a tricky turnaround in Portugal next Thursday, though before they can focus on that second leg, they have a tasty clash with RB Leipzig to come.

The stakes are high on Sunday considering the race for the top four continues to remain congested, with just three points separating sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen and fourth-placed Stuttgart.

RB Leipzig are placed right in the middle of that grouping, meaning a win for either side would provide a huge boost in the race for Champions League qualification.

Stuttgart head into Sunday’s game on the back of a four-match unbeaten run in the Bundesliga - a run that includes a couple of confident victories over Koln and Wolfsburg.

On top of that, the Swabians boast a terrific home record, winning nine of their 12 Bundesliga games at the MHP Arena, and only enduring one defeat.

© Imago / Eibner

Unlike Stuttgart, RB Leipzig have not had to worry about European duties this season - something the club will be looking to change this season.

Ole Werner’s men will arrive in Leipzig on the back of successive Bundesliga victories over Hamburger SV and Augsburg - results which keep the club in top four contention.

Securing a return to the European elite would mark a solid first season for head coach Werner, though with nine games still to go, there is a lot of work to do.

Leipzig are unbeaten in their last five Bundesliga matches, but one major concern for Die Roten Bullen is their leaky defence.

The club have failed to keep a clean sheet in eight straight outings, conceding two or more goals in half of those matches.

Another concern is Leipzig’s inconsistent run of results away from home, with the side picking up 11 points from their last seven games on the road - this includes three points from their 2-1 win over Hamburger SV a fortnight ago.

Stuttgart Bundesliga form:

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RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Stuttgart may be forced to rotate as they look to retain some level of freshness for league and European duties.

In terms of absentees, Lazar Jovanovic has been absent at recent training sessions due to a back problem, and he is not expected to be involved on Sunday.

There are also questions over the fitness of Josha Vagnomann, who could also spend his weekend on the sidelines.

Ermedin Demirovic, Jamie Leweling and Deniz Undav will have to be on their best behaviour, considering they are all one booking away from a suspension.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are unlikely to make too many changes from their victory over Augsburg last weekend.

Xaver Schlager could be an option off the bench as the player looks to mark his return from an adductor injury.

Speaking of injuries, the current list consists of Viggo Gebel (torn ligament), Peter Gulacsi (ligament), Kosta Nedeljkovic (back), Forzan Ouedraogo (tendon) and Suleman Sani (ankle).

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Assignon, Hendriks, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Karazor, Stiller; Leweling, Undav, El Khannouss; Demirovic

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Seiwald, Gruda, Baumgartner; Diomande, Romulo, Nusa

We say: Stuttgart 1-2 RB Leipzig

Balancing European and domestic duties at this late stage of the season is no easy task, and we expect these extra games with FC Porto to take a toll.

RB Leipzig have enjoyed a solid run of results recently, and we are backing them to earn a huge win away at Stuttgart.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.