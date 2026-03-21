Preview: St Pauli vs Freiburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 21 Mar 2026 01:28

St Pauli will be looking to end the weekend outside the bottom three as they welcome a struggling Freiburg side to the Millerntor-Stadion for a tasty Bundesliga clash this Sunday afternoon.

Die Kiezkickers entered the weekend in the relegation playoff spot, while Freiburg are still on cloud nine following their emphatic win over Genk in the Europa League.

Match preview

St Pauli are not only battling for their Bundesliga survival this Sunday, but they will also send a political message with a special new jersey that dons the message ‘Kein Bock auf Nazis’ (No Interest in Nazis).

As well as making an impact on society, the club will be hoping to have a similarly powerful effect on the field as they look to maintain their recent upswing in form.

St Pauli have collected 10 points from their last six games, which is almost half of their entire season points tally of 24.

Die Kiezkickers ended February with a couple of significant wins over Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim, though their start to March was less inspiring.

A goalless draw with Eintracht Frankfurt was followed up with a 2-0 defeat away at Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend – a result which keeps the club in the bottom three.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Freiburg seemed on course to challenge for a top-six finish this season until a run of three defeats from five games left them miles adrift of their rivals.

The Breisgau Brazilians are now in an awkward spot in the standings, as they are too far ahead to be in relegation trouble and not far enough to challenge for the top six.

Freiburg entered the weekend in eighth position, sitting 10 points clear of the bottom three and 11 points adrift of sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Instead of focusing on the remaining crumbs of the Bundesliga season, Freiburg are preparing for a historic European quarter-final against Celta Vigo.

Julian Schuster’s men are breaking new ground after taking the club to the last-eight of a major continental competition for the first time ever.

On top of that, Freiburg have got the small matter of a DFB Pokal semi-final to worry about next month – a competition they have excelled in over recent seasons.

With a busy calendar ahead, Schuster’s men will be hoping to build confidence and momentum as they look to complete a season double over St Pauli.

St Pauli Bundesliga form:

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Freiburg Bundesliga form:

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Freiburg form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

St Pauli are hoping to have Greek defender Manolis Saliakas back in the squad following a slight injury problem, though Sunday’s game may come a little too soon.

Ricky-Jade Jones remains out of action with an ankle injury, and he will be joined on the sidelines by Karol Mets, James Sands and Simon Spari.

The pair of Joel Chima Fujita and Eric Smith will need to be on their best behaviour, as they are just one booking away from a suspension.

Freiburg, meanwhile, remain without Max Rosenfelder, who continues to struggle with a thigh injury.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has been out for the past three years, and the player continues to build match fitness on the training ground.

Elsewhere, Johan Manzambi and Patrick Osterhage are both just one booking away from a Bundesliga suspension.

St Pauli possible starting lineup:

Vasilj; Wahl, Smith, Ando; Pyrka, Rasmussen, Irvine, Ritzka; Fujita, Pereira Lage; Sinani

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Treu, Ginter, Ogbus, Makengo; Eggestein, Manzambi; Best, Suzuki, Scherhant; Matanovic

We say: St Pauli 2-1 Freiburg

St Pauli are fighting for Bundesliga survival, and we are backing them to earn a huge win at home.

Freiburg are in poor domestic form and have nothing to keep them motivated in the competition. Europa League duties are currently higher on the priority list for the Breisgau Brazilians.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.