Preview: Borussia Monchengladbach vs St Pauli - prediction, team news, lineups

With the threat of relegation from the Bundesliga looming over hosts Borussia Monchengladbach, a victory against St Pauli on Friday at Borussia Park could be crucial.

Though Die Fohlen are 12th, their tally of 25 points is only one more than 16th-placed St Pauli, who occupy the league's relegation playoff spot with nine matchweeks remaining.

Match preview

Gladbach suffered a 4-1 loss against Bayern Munich on March 6, a game in which they were thoroughly outplayed, though the dismissal of Rocco Reitz in the 55th minute when Bayern led 2-0 did not help matters.

The first goal will be vitally important considering the side that scored first in 18 of the club's 25 league fixtures has won, and they have conceded first in three of their last four in the Bundesliga.

Die Fohlen come into Friday's clash having failed to win eight of their nine most recent matches, with the team losing five times, including three of their past four.

Gladbach boss Eugen Polanski will be concerned that his side have conceded nine goals in their last four fixtures, more than double the total they had conceded in their prior four (five).

The hosts scored one or fewer goals in six of their last seven at Borussia Park, with the team losing three games while only winning twice in that stretch.

St Pauli are level with the two teams directly above them in the table, though their goal difference of minus 17 is the third worst in the division.

Having picked up 10 points from the past 15 on offer in the league, the club's form is only bettered by RB Leipzig (11) and champions Bayern (15).

The visitors will be looking to keep a third consecutive clean sheet in the Bundesliga, though they have only scored on three occasions in their last four outings.

Alexander Blessin's side have faced Gladbach twice this season, winning 2-1 in the DFB-Pokal in December 2025 and losing 4-0 at home in November.

Kiezkicker beat third-placed Hoffenheim 1-0 on February 28 in their most recent away clash, but they suffered losses in their previous five contests on the road.

Team News

With Gladbach midfielder Reitz suspended, Kevin Stoger may have to be partnered by Yannik Engelhardt in a double pivot.

The hosts are still dealing with damaging injuries in the forward line, with Robin Hack, Tim Kleindienst and Nathan N'Goumou all ruled out.

Haris Tabakovic will start as a number nine, but if he is to score for the first time in three games, he will need support from Franck Honorat and Wael Mohya.

Opponents St Pauli only have two confirmed absentees, with striker Ricky-Jade Jones (ankle) and centre-back Karol Mets (calf) unavailable, though there are also doubts about the availability of midfielder James Sands.

Connor Metcalfe and Jackson Irvine may be asked to protect a back three of Hauke Wahl, Eric Smith and Tomoya Ando.

Danel Sinani is an option to lead the line on Friday, while Joel Chima Fujita and Mathias Pereira Lage will likely be selected in attacking roles behind the centre-forward.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Sander, Elvedi, Diks; Scally, Engelhardt, Stoger, Ullrich; Honorat, Mohya; Tabakovic

St Pauli possible starting lineup:

Vasilj; Wahl, Smith, Ando; Pyrka, Metcalfe, Irvine, Ritzka; Fujita, Lage; Sinani

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 St Pauli

It would be surprising if Friday's clash was high scoring considering neither team have flourished in the final third.

With the threat of relegation real for both teams, Gladbach and St Pauli are likely to play risk-averse styles, and that could lead to the spoils being shared.

