Preview: Borussia Monchengladbach vs St Pauli - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Nov 2025 14:32 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 07:16

With a place in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal at stake, Borussia Monchengladbach will welcome St Pauli to Borussia Park on Tuesday.

Gladbach overcame Karlsruher SC 3-1 in the prior round of the tournament in late October, whereas St Pauli beat Hoffenheim on penalties after drawing 2-2 on October 28.

Match preview

Borussia Monchengladbach have already bettered their 2024-25 DFB-Pokal showing given they were eliminated in the second round, and if they reach the quarter-finals this term, it would be just the third time in nine seasons that they advanced to the final eight.

Boss Eugen Polanski oversaw a goalless draw on Friday when his side faced RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, and he may be concerned by the fact his team failed to produce a single shot on target, though a stalemate against second-placed Leipzig will be seen as a positive result.

Die Fohlen are currently 12th in the top flight with 13 points after 12 games, but it should be noted they come into Tuesday's clash unbeaten in five matches, winning on four occasions.

The hosts managed to score at least three goals in all four of their victories in that period, and they also kept three clean sheets.

Gladbach's form at home has been positive, with the club emerging as winners in two of their past three at Borussia Park while avoiding defeat.

© Imago / HMB-Media

St Pauli only reached the second round of the DFB-Pokal last term, though they did make the quarter-final stage in two of the prior four seasons.

Kiezkicker lost 3-1 against Bayern Munich on Saturday, and while they only conceded the winner in the 93rd minute, the defeat left them second last in the Bundesliga in 17th place with seven points.

Alexander Blessin will be hoping for revenge after his side lost 4-0 against Gladbach in the league on November 1, and a win would be his team's first in five matches against their hosts.

The visitors' losing streak heading into Tuesday's match stands at four games, a period in which they conceded 10 goals and netted just twice.

St Pauli have also been defeated in each of their five most recent fixtures away from home.

Borussia Monchengladbach DFB-Pokal form:

W

W

Borussia Monchengladbach form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

W

D

St Pauli DFB-Pokal form:

W

W

St Pauli form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago

Borussia Monchengladbach will want to continue their strong form, so while they may make changes from the team that drew with Leipzig, regulars such as midfielder Rocco Reitz and centre-back Nico Elvedi may play.

Tim Kleindienst is a candidate to come into the XI in place of striker Haris Tabakovic, though winger Nathan N'Goumou is still injured.

Marvin Friedrich can be expected to appear in the middle of a back four alongside Elvedi, with Kevin Diks settling for a place on the bench.

St Pauli goalkeeper Ben Alexander Voll started in the previous round of the DFB-Pokal, and there is no reason to think he will be left out of the lineup on Tuesday.

Adam Dzwigala may be stationed in his side's back three, while Connor Metcalfe is likely to play in the middle of the pitch.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Cardoso; Scally, Elvedi, Friedrich, Ullrich; Reitz, Engelhardt; Reyna, Honorat, Neuhaus; Kleindienst

St Pauli possible starting lineup:

Voll; Wahl, Smith, Dzwigala; Saliakas, Fujita, Metcalfe, Irvine, Oppie; Jones, Ceesay

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 St Pauli

It is difficult to predict anything other than a Borussia Monchengladbach victory given their excellent displays in recent weeks.

St Pauli's displays in the final third have been poor, while the hosts have been clinical in front of goal, so expect Gladbach to win comfortably.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.