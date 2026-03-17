Preview: Freiburg vs Genk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 17 Mar 2026 23:57 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 00:11

Battling for a place in the Europa League's quarter-finals, Freiburg will welcome Belgian giants Genk to Europa-Park Stadion on Thursday for the second leg of their round of 16 tie.

Die Breisgau-Brasilianer will need to overturn their 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Blue-White from last week's the first leg.

Match preview

Julian Schuster's Freiburg have been regulars on the continental stage in recent seasons, but amidst their struggles both domestically and in UEFA competition at the moment, their journey could be cut short.

On Sunday, Die Breisgau-Brasilianer were downed 1-0 by Union Berlin, a disappointing result that marked their third defeat in four games, not to mention that the club have now won just once across their last six outings.

Such poor form has left Schuster's side eighth in the Bundesliga with 34 points, 11 fewer than sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who occupy the division's spot for entry into the Conference League.

That dismal outlook gives fans of the hosts little reason for optimism, though the fact that Freiburg have won all four of their home games in Europe this term will be enough to spark hope of progression for the more optimistic amongst the German team's supporters.

Speaking after their first-leg defeat, Breisgau-Brasilianer manager Schuster was keen to point out that "Anything is possible in the second leg," and given that his side have only been beaten once at Europa-Park Stadion since August, Freiburg could yet pull off a turnaround.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Genk have enjoyed a strong 2026 after appointing Nicky Hayen in December, and the club seem to have stabilised after a stumble that saw them lose three of their four games between late February and early March.

Most recently, the Blue-White followed up their 1-0 first-leg triumph by beating Sint-Truiden by the same scoreline in the Belgian Pro League, securing back-to-back wins and clean sheets for the first time since the start of November.

Those victories have set Hayen's side in good standing both in their domestic top flight - where they are now seventh, one point behind sixth-placed Gent in the race for Europe - as well as in the Europa League.

Progressing to the quarter-finals would see Genk match their best-ever finish in UEFA's secondary competition, when they reached the same stage back in the 2016-17 edition of the tournament.

With that goal in mind, the visitors will be aware of Freiburg's excellent home record, but they will also draw confidence from the fact that they have won all but one of their six away games in Europe this season, only narrowly losing out 1-0 to Midtjylland on December 11.

Won all but one of their six European away games this season

Freiburg Europa League form:

W

D

W

W

L

L

Freiburg form (all competitions):

L

W

L

D

L

L

Genk Europa League form:

L

W

W

W

L

W

Genk form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / HMB-Media

Freiburg will be missing centre-back Max Rosenfelder on Thursday due to a setback during his recovery from a hamstring injury that he suffered in February, so expect to see Matthias Ginter and Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus at the heart of defence.

Elsewhere, attacking midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is closing in on a return from the anterior cruciate ligament injuries that have seen him sidelined for more than three years, but Yuito Suzuki should be on hand to start behind striker Igor Matanovic in midweek.

As for Genk, they will be without right-back Zakaria El Ouahdi after a yellow card in the first leg saw him pick up a suspension for this clash.

In his absence, Ken Nkuba looks set to operate on the right of a back four featuring Josue Kongolo and Matte Smets at centre-half, with Joris Kayembe at left-back.

Further forward, teenage talisman Konstantinos Karetsas will be looking to provide support for the visitors' front three of Yira Sor, Robin Mirisola and Junya Ito.

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Treu, Ginter, Ogbus, Gunter; Eggstein, Manzambi; Beste, Suzuki, Grifo; Matanovic

Genk possible starting lineup:

Lawal; Nkuba, Kongolo, Smets, Kayembe; Karetsas, Sattlberger, Heymans; Sor, Mirisola, Ito

We say: Freiburg 1-1 Genk (1-2 on Agg.)

Freiburg's immense home record suggests that they could put up a serious fight as they aim to overturn their one-goal deficit.

However, Genk have been similarly strong on the road in Europe this season, and given that even a draw would be enough to see them through, they could hold out to reach the quarter-finals.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.