Preview: FC Midtjylland vs Genk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Byron David | 09 Dec 2025 11:31 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 11:56

Matchday six in the Europa League pits FC Midtjylland against Genk on Thursday, December 11.

Only two points separate the sides, as they both aim for automatic qualification for the competition’s last 16, with only three games remaining in the league phase, including this one.

Match preview

Midtjylland are searching for a return to winning ways after succumbing to their first Europa League defeat in the last matchday away to Roma.

The Wolves started their campaign in fine fashion, winning their first four fixtures on the bounce, and as a result, find themselves lying second in the league standings, only behind Lyon on goal difference.

The Danish outfit have somewhat picked themselves up from that loss at the Stadio Olimpico, securing two victories and a stalemate domestically.

Before that 2-1 loss to Roma, Mike Tullberg’s men were on a 10-game unbeaten run in Europe, an indication that they are becoming regulars in continental football.

Playing at the MCH Arena will be encouraging for the home fans, especially since their team have not suffered a loss there in their last 20 matches in all competitions, securing victories in 16 of them.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

The visitors enter this matchday out of the automatic last 16 spots, but ninth place still gets them into the knockout stage of the competition.

Only one defeat from their opening five Europa League games is encouraging for the Belgian side, as is the fact that their three wins in this competition all came on the road.

Thorsten Fink’s men will not be fearful of travelling to Denmark for this match because of their positive away record; however, their recent domestic form suggests that they are leaky at the back.

Genk conceded a minimum of three goals in their previous two domestic matches, scoring only once in the process.

The Smurfs enjoy a great record against Danish opposition, winning on both occasions with a 9-4 score on aggregate.

FC Midtjylland Europa League form:

W

W

W

W

L

FC Midtjylland form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

W

D

Genk Europa League form:

W

L

D

W

W

Genk form (all competitions):

D

L

W

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago / FC Mdtjylland

There is concern for the home side in that talisman Franculino Dju appeared to have left the field injured the last time out, along with Martin Erlic, both of whom are doubts for this one.

Denil Castillo, Edward Chilufya, Ovie Ejeheri and Adam Gabriel are guaranteed to miss out on the Europa League clash through injury.

Valdemar Byskov will be the key man for the hosts, after scoring twice in his last three appearances for the club, while the Danish outfit have never suffered defeat in each of his last seven scoring appearances.

The visitors are likely to be without the services of Noah Adedeji-Sternberg and Ken Nkuba, while Junya Ito and Joris Kayembe are doubtful to feature.

Teenager Konstantinos Karetsas is in brilliant form, registering nine goal involvements in his last 10 games for both club and country.

The Greek midfielder scored the second goal in Genk’s 2-1 victory against FC Basel in the previous matchday, meaning he will be key to unlocking the home defence.

FC Midtjylland possible starting lineup:

Olafsson; Sorensen, Han-Beom, Diao; Bak, Byskov, Billing, Osorio; Simsir, Brumado; Cho

Genk possible starting lineup:

Van Crombrugger; El Ouahdi, Sadick, Smets, Medina; Hrosovsky, Heynan; Karestsas, Heymans, Sor; Oh

We say: FC Midtjylland 2-1 Genk

The home side’s fortress mindset should be enough to see them upset Genk on the night, extending their unbeaten run on their patch to 21 games.

Genk have been excellent away from home in this competition, but two defeats on the bounce domestically mean they are entering this game on the back foot.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.