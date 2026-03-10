Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Midtjylland: Predicted XI for Europa League last-16 first leg

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Mar 2026 18:10 , Last updated: 10 Mar 2026 21:13

Nottingham Forest could be without up to six players for Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first-leg clash with FC Midtjylland at the City Ground.

Chris Wood, John Victor, Nicolo Savona and Willy Boly all remain sidelined with knee injuries, while January signing Luca Netz is ineligible after being left out of the club’s Europa League squad.

Fellow new recruit Stefan Ortega was unable to face his former club Man City in Forest’s 2-2 Premier League draw at the Etihad due to a calf problem, and the goalkeeper has emerged as a doubt for the clash with Midtjylland.

If Ortega is not deemed fit to start, then Matz Sels is expected to begin between the sticks, while a back four of Ola Aina, Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo and Neco Williams could be selected, with Jair Cunha potentially dropping down to the bench.

Elliot Anderson scored a second-half equaliser against Man City and the midfielder is set to retain his starting spot in centre-midfield alongside either Ibrahim Sangare or Ryan Yates.

Should head coach Vitor Pereira revert to a formation with wingers, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Omari Hutchinson and Dan N’doye would all become strong contenders to earn a recall, while Morgan Gibbs-White is expected to start regardless in an advanced central role.

Igor Jesus in the Europa League’s joint-top scorer this season with seven goals and he is likely to lead the line, though Lorenzo Lucca and Taiwo Awoniyi could provide stern competition.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup: Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus