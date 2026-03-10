PSG vs. Chelsea: Liam Rosenior makes specific comparison ahead of Champions League tie

By Darren Plant | 10 Mar 2026 22:33

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has claimed that he would be "crazy" to look into Paris Saint-Germain's recent inconsistent form.

The Blues have made the trip to France ahead of the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie between the two clubs on Wednesday night.

Rosenior's side are participating in their four successive away match in all competitions, following a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal with 4-1 and 4-2 wins at Aston Villa and Wrexham respectively.

Meanwhile, PSG will be playing for the first time since they suffered a surprise 3-1 defeat at home to Monaco on Friday.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday evening, Rosenior has talked up the qualities of PSG, who he feels have suffered criticism similar to that of Chelsea.

© Iconsport

Rosenior expecting the best of PSG

Ahead of a game between the European and world champions, Rosenior feels that it is "a part of life" that criticism follows when certain heights are not necessarily repeated.

He told reporters: "I think PSG was so good last year. Obviously I was here in this country witnessing them go through their journey to win the Champions League and I was admiring it.

"When you have success, people want to knock you down and that's normal, that's a part of life. I'm sensing that here at Chelsea as well since I've become the manager here. When you are a top-level club, when things aren't going so well, they will speak about it more.

"I won't speak about the difference between now and then. What I will say in terms of the quality of the team, in terms of the quality of the opposition manager, they're world-class and it would be crazy to not expect anything else.

"I expect a very difficult challenge tactically, physically, technically, because they have some world-class players. They have a world-class manager, we have world-class players. I think it's going to be a great game for the neutral.

"We have to remember it's a two-legged game and we have to make sure we have discipline and focus in terms of that aspect. In terms of a draw, I think it makes for an exciting game for the neutral."

© Iconsport / Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

PSG the clear favourites for Parc des Princes match

Despite their recent setback, PSG are the clear favourites for this contest against opponents who have not won at Parc des Princes on their last three visits.

Furthermore, PSG defeated Manchester City, Aston Villa and Arsenal on their way to Champions League glory in 2024-25.

Although they lost to Liverpool in Paris, Luis Enrique's side recorded 28 shots in comparison to just two for the English team.

In his own press conference, Luis Enrique said that he had "no doubts whatsoever" of PSG returning to an upward trajectory to close the season.