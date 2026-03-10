Team News: PSG vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Mar 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 10 Mar 2026 22:05

Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain welcome Chelsea to the Parc des Princes for the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

The Blues finished sixth in the League Phase, while Les Parisiens required a playoff victory over Monaco to reach the last 16, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

PSG

Out: Fabian Ruiz (knee), Quentin Ndjantou (hamstring)

Doubtful: Joao Neves (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

CHELSEA

Out: Estevao Willian (hamstring), Jamie Gittens (hamstring), Levi Colwill (ACL), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended)

Doubtful: Wesley Fofana (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro