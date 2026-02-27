Europa League draw: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest learn opponents for last 16

By Darren Plant | 27 Feb 2026 12:23 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 12:29

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have been handed difficult ties in the Europa League last 16 and potential route to a potential final.

Despite finishing in second place in the League Phase of the competition, Villa knew that Celta Vigo or Lille would be their opponents for the last 16.

Not only have Unai Emery's side being handed a two-legged showdown with Lille, they have been placed in the toughest half of the Europa League draw.

They are joined by Nottingham Forest, who will square off in opponents in FC Midtjylland who have already beaten them in this year's competition.

Back on October 2 when Ange Postecoglou was in charge, the Danish outfit prevailed 3-2 at the City Ground.

As a result of being drawn in the same half of the draw, Villa and Forest would meet in the semi-finals if they can successfully negotiate two more rounds.

However, either Bologna or Roma will await Villa if they can overcome Lille, while Forest would face either Stuttgart or Porto if they can gain revenge on Midtjylland.

The first legs of the last 16 will take place on March 12, while the reverse fixtures are scheduled for March 19.

Europa League last-16 draw in full:

Ferencvaros vs. Braga

Panathinaikos vs. Real Betis

Genk vs. Freiburg

Celta Vigo vs. Lyon

Stuttgart vs. Porto

Nottingham Forest vs. FC Midtjylland

Bologna vs. Roma

Lille vs. Aston Villa