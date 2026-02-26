Wolves vs. Aston Villa: Unai Emery's side bidding to end 22-year streak in West Midlands derby

By Darren Plant | 26 Feb 2026 16:27

Aston Villa will be bidding to end a 22-year streak when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night.

Unai Emery's side are coming under pressure from Manchester United as they look to remain in the top three of the Premier League table.

However, Villa can move six points clear of the Red Devils when they take to the pitch for the West Midlands derby at Molineux.

With Wolves cut adrift at the bottom of the standings and facing the inevitability of Championship football for 2026-27, Villa are the favourites to prevail.

Nevertheless, they will need to end a 22-year wait for a specific feat with three points on away territory.

What 22-year streak can Villa end against Wolves?

Earlier this season, Villa recorded a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Wolves at their Birmingham home.

Should they secure victory on Friday, it would represent the first time since 2003-04 - Wolves' first-ever season in the Premier League - that they have recorded a top-flight double over one of their fierce rivals.

On paper, that task will not be easy, a consequence of Wolves avoiding defeat against Villa in the last four encounters at Molineux.

That said, Wolves have incredibly conceded the first goal in 22 of their 28 Premier League games this campaign.

At the same time, Villa have scored three of their last four goals in the 86th minute or later, while in excess of 63% of their goals in this season's Premier League have been scored in the second half.

Could Abraham start against Wolves?

Although Ollie Watkins is favourite to get the nod over Tammy Abraham in the Villa attack, there is a strong argument that the latter should start.

Not only did Abraham net the equaliser against Leeds United last weekend, he has scored more goals (six) against Wolves than any other team in his career.