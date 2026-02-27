Man City injury news: Positive Jeremy Doku update from Pep Guardiola before Leeds clash in Premier League

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Feb 2026 14:07 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 14:07

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a positive injury update on winger Jeremy Doku ahead of Saturday evening’s Premier League clash with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Doku has developed into a key creative player for the Citizens this season, registering 11 assists as well as scoring three goals in 30 appearances across all tournaments.

The 23-year-old provided two assists in the first half of City’s Champions League win over Galatasaray at the end of January, before coming off before half time with a calf injury that has kept him sidelined ever since.

Man City have been in fine form without Doku, winning five and drawing one of their last six games in all competitions, but Citizens supporters are keen to welcome back the Belgian as soon as possible.

Ahead of this weekend’s trip to Leeds, Guardiola confirmed at a press conference on Friday that Doku has stepped up his recovery by returning to training, but he is unsure whether the winger will play at Elland Road.

© Imago / News Images

Doku returns to Man City training, but availability uncertain for Leeds trip

“Yesterday he made the first training,” Guardiola told reporters when asked about Doku’s fitness.

Pressed for clarification on Doku’s potential involvement against Leeds, the Catalan replied: “I don’t know, we’ll talk with the doctors and officials afterwards.”

If Doku is not deemed ready to return against the Whites, then he could make his comeback for Man City next Wednesday night when they play host to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) remain sidelined with injuries, while Max Alleyne - who picked up a knock in an FA Cup win over Salford earlier this month - should be available for selection after returning to training this week.

Guardiola’s first-team squad includes a number of players who are observing the religious period of Ramadan, a holy month in the Islamic calendar where Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Man City’s Muslim quartet will “adapt” during Ramadan, says Guardiola

Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria), Rayan Cherki (France) and Omar Marmoush (Egypt) are four Muslim players at Man City, and Guardiola has said that the club has made adjustments to ensure they can observe their religious commitments while maintaining peak performance.

“They follow this religious tradition and we have good nutritionists who adapt for what the team needs,” said Guardiola. “I think they’re used to it, they’re not young and used to playing in this period.

“It’s not their first time and we know how to handle it. They’re in touch with the doctors and will adapt, but they know what to do.”

Khusanov, Ait-Nouri, Cherki and Marmoush are all in contention to play for Man City, who currently sit second in the Premier League table and can move to within two points of leaders Arsenal with a win over Leeds, before the Gunners face Chelsea on Sunday.