Man Utd transfer decision made as Euro club 'seriously' interested in 25y/o attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 23 Mar 2026 19:35

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly stepping up their interest in re-signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Sancho joined United from Dortmund in 2021 for £73m, but he has struggled to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has registered 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances for the Red Devils, and is currently on loan at Aston Villa for the remainder of the season.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, United have reportedly decided to let him leave on a free transfer.

Sancho has also endured a difficult spell under Unai Emery, managing just two assists in 19 Premier League appearances this season.

Borussia Dortmund want Jadon Sancho back?

© Imago / Sportimage

According to Florian Plettenberg, Dortmund have held internal discussions over a potential move to bring Sancho back to the club.

Chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke is believed to be a strong admirer of the winger and is pushing for a free transfer this summer.

Sancho enjoyed the most productive spell of his career at Dortmund, contributing to 120 goals in 158 appearances across two stints, which explains the club’s renewed interest.

The former Manchester City academy graduate has reportedly been made aware of Dortmund’s interest, but he has yet to make a final decision on his future.

Should Sancho return to Dortmund to reignite his career?

© Imago

Man Utd are planning to move in a different direction in attack and have no intention of extending Sancho’s stay.

The winger currently earns around £250,000 per week, and reports suggest he may need to accept a significant pay cut - potentially up to 50% - to facilitate a return to Dortmund.

A move back to Signal Iduna Park could offer him the ideal platform to revive his career after a difficult few years, although questions remain over whether he still possesses the drive to rediscover his best form.