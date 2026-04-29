Influential Man United star backs Michael Carrick with Englishman the red-hot favourite to continue at Old Trafford

By Matt Law | 29 Apr 2026 09:54 , Last updated: 29 Apr 2026 09:57

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire has offered a strong indication that the dressing room at Old Trafford want Michael Carrick to continue as head coach beyond the end of the season.

Carrick is on the verge of leading Man United to Champions League qualification, with the Red Devils in excellent form since the 44-year-old replaced Ruben Amorim at the helm.

The 20-time English champions have won nine, drawn two and lost two of their 13 matches since Carrick's arrival, with the team currently third in the Premier League table, 11 points above sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion with four games left.

A final decision on Carrick is yet to be made, but the Englishman is the firm favourite to be appointed Man United's head coach on a long-term basis.

Maguire has paid tribute to Carrick's work since arriving, with Man United improving in a number of different areas under their former midfielder.

© Imago

Maguire hails Carrick as Englishman waits to learn Man United decision

“I think obviously the results help that the feeling [of confidence about Michael Carrick] massively. We had two tough fixtures when Michael first come in, and I think everyone was probably looking at them thinking 'oh no', with Arsenal and Man City, and we managed to get the six points," Carrick told Sky Sports News.

“Everyone's believed in it, and we've gathered together. We've got the confidence. We know that we can score goals from anywhere.

“I think we can still get a lot better at this formation as well. I think we can work as a back force, slide across the pitch a lot quicker, like we should have done.

“The results speak for themselves, since the manager has come in, and the formation has changed, we just seemed to pick up results. I think that the games previous, when Ruben was here, the games were 50/50, but we always ended up on the back of a defeat.

“Now it seems like it's the other way around, where we're a lot better in both boxes. We defend our box a lot better, and we're managing to be clinical in the other box.”

© Iconsport / SUSA

Will Carrick stay as Man United head coach?

A final decision on Carrick is yet to be made, but it is difficult to imagine Man United looking elsewhere considering how impressive the Englishman has been at the helm.

Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner, who are leaving Bournemouth and Crystal Palace respectively this summer, are also seen as options, in addition to Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

However, the speculation linking Luis Enrique with a move to Old Trafford is thought to be wide of the mark, with the 55-year-old potentially signing a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.