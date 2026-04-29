Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal: How Mikel Arteta can beat "horrible" Diego Simeone as Champions League semi-final approaches

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Apr 2026 08:30

Arsenal must not become frustrated by Atletico Madrid's defence in their Champions League semi-final tie, former pro Paul Dickov exclusively told Sports Mole.

Diego Simeone's Atletico await the Gunners in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday, and the winner will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich.

Mikel Arteta will know that their Spanish opponents could be difficult to break down due to their famed defensive rigidity, and Wednesday's clash in the Metropolitano may be tense.

Dickov insisted that the Gunners will have to be patient and not get frustrated by Atletico's defence, telling Sports Mole: "Arsenal are going to have to be so patient because Atletico have one thing, they’ll grind out a result.

"They’re horrible to play against. We all know that, but I do fancy Arsenal to get the job done and head into the Champions League final."

Given the first leg is away from home, it would not be surprising if Arteta settled for a draw and looked to win the tie at the Emirates.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Are Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone more dangerous than fans think?

The Gunners beat their Spanish opponents 4-0 in October 2025 in the league phase of the Champions League, and some supporters are hopeful of a similar result on Wednesday.

However, it would be foolish for Arteta to read too much into that match considering the Spanish side have already managed to knock out giants Barcelona.

Dickov cautioned Arsenal fans against discounting the quality of Atletico, when he told Sports Mole: "While I back Arsenal, it’s Diego Simeone they're coming up against, isn’t it?

"Atletico Madrid are a team that you can never write them off. You wouldn’t have backed Atletico Madrid to get this far.

"You wouldn’t have thought then that Atletico Madrid would be a team going through to the Champions League semi-final. You wouldn’t have thought they’d be a team beating Barcelona over two legs."

Simeone has managed to guide his team to two Champions League finals during his time at the club, so the hosts' ability to get the better of the Gunners should not be underestimated.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Bayern Munich or PSG: Can Arsenal win the Champions League?

In the other side of the draw, Bayern Munich clashed with Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their semi-final clash on Tuesday, with PSG emerging as 5-4 victors.

Both teams contrast stylistically with Arsenal, with both taking far more risks in the final third, and there could be scope to exploit their defensive weaknesses.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Dickov was eagerly looking forward to a potential final against either Bayern Munich or PSG, saying: "Arsenal managed to beat Atletico comfortably earlier on in the league stage, and that is important.

"So I do back Arsenal to reach the Champions League final, but you’re looking at one of PSG or Bayern Munich then. What a game that’s going to be."

The winner of the tie between PSG and Bayern will almost certainly be seen as favourites to claim the trophy, but Arsenal must first get the better of Atletico before contemplating a meeting with either club.

Paul Dickov was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of MrQ - check out our exclusive MrQ promo code here.