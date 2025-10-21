Viktor Gyokeres strikes his first two Champions League goals for Arsenal as the Gunners produce a second-half attacking masterclass to pummel Atletico Madrid 4-0 at the Emirates.

Viktor Gyokeres struck his first two Champions League goals for Arsenal as the Gunners produced a second-half attacking masterclass to pummel Atletico Madrid 4-0 at the Emirates.

The hosts' early dominance did not translate into many clear-cut opportunities from open play, and save for one disallowed Gabriel Martinelli goal for offside, it was Atletico who had the best opportunity of the first half.

A horror moment from David Raya left Julian Alvarez with an open goal to try to curl home into, but the angle was difficult and the former Manchester City striker's effort from out wide flashed past the post.

However, for all of Arsenal's promising yet ineffective build-up play, a set-piece did the damage yet again, as Declan Rice's fabulous free kick was on the money for Gabriel Magalhaes to break the deadlock early in the second half.

The Brazilian's customary header would astonishingly open the floodgates for an Atletico annihilation, as by the 70-minute mark, Viktor Gyokeres had bagged a brace and Gabriel Martinelli had got in on the act to put the Gunners 4-0 to the good.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

The game of two halves cliche is very much appropriate tonight.

Arteta vs. Simeone may have been billed by some as all-out defence vs. all-out defence, but Los Rojiblancos' recent taste for goals - five against Real Madrid and five against Eintracht Frankfurt - set the scene for an unexpectedly enthralling affair.

However, barring a couple of close shaves from Alvarez - who could have very well changed the course of the game had either of his strikes at 0-0 flown in - Atletico's attacking might was non-existent, whereas Arsenal ran riot.

There were the obligatory set-piece goals - of course - but Arteta's men more than proved their proficiency from open play, and Gyokeres breaking his goalscoring duck was also just what the Emirates wanted to see.

Neither finish was vintage by any means, but Gooners will not care so long as the ball hits the back of the net, and the manner in which the hosts dismantled a Simeone-led side should make the rest of Europe sit up and take notice.

ARSENAL VS. ATLETICO HIGHLIGHTS

Julian Alvarez miss vs. Arsenal (25th min, Arsenal 0-0 Atletico)



Raya almost caught out!! ? The Arsenal keeper is spared his blushes after he was left scampering back towards his own goal ? pic.twitter.com/vgXiMDL7Hn

— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 21, 2025

That would have been a collector's item - nearly a Raya error leading to a goal!

The Spaniard tries to shepherd the ball out of play, but Giuliano Simeone puts him under intense pressure and wins a throw-in for Atletico with Raya right on the sideline.

The visitors get the game restarted right away, and Alvarez tries to curl a long-range strike into Raya's empty net, but the Argentine's shot is just wide of the mark.

Gabriel Magalhaes goal vs. Atletico (57th min, Arsenal 1-0 Atletico)



Gabriel with a BULLET header for Arsenal to open the scoring vs Atleti! ? pic.twitter.com/HvYwUZ7WLe

— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 21, 2025

Of all the things that were definitely going to happen, that was definitely going to happen.

Declan Rice whips in a sumptuous free kick from the right, Gabriel ghosts in behind and powers a clinical header past Jan Oblak, who gets a glove to it but can only direct the ball further into the corner.

Gabriel Martinelli goal vs. Atletico (64th min, Arsenal 2-0 Atletico)



The run from Lewis-Skelly ⚡️ The finish from Martinelli ? pic.twitter.com/a2L1EtsX7P

— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 21, 2025

Another set piece!

Only joking.

Arsenal double their lead from open play in the blink of an eye, as Myles Lewis-Skelly is allowed to scamper through an exposed Atletico midfield and does so with venom.

The Englishman times his pass to Martinelli perfectly, and the Brazilian's first-time finish is perfection personified too, kissing the inside of the far post on its way in.

Viktor Gyokeres goal vs. Atletico (67th min, Arsenal 3-0 Atletico)

The dictionary definition of "they all count"!.

Arsenal are on the open-play rampage right now, as Martinelli fires in a cross destined for Eberechi Eze, who cannot get a clean connection on a volley under pressure from a blue shirt.

However, the ball falls kindly for Gyokeres, who can do nothing but try to get a shot away amid a sea of Atletico bodies, and the Swede's luck is in; his scuffed effort deflects off of David Hancko and trickles into the bottom corner.

Viktor Gyokeres goal vs. Atletico (70th min, Arsenal 4-0 Atletico)



Viktor Gyökeres couldn't miss ? He doubles his tally vs Atletico as Arsenal go FOUR-NIL up ? pic.twitter.com/hLa9aeMs27

— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 21, 2025

Something something London buses.

Another set-piece goal, and another Gyokeres goal, as the Arsenal number 14 nonchalantly deflects the ball into the net with his hip from a corner.

Rice had sent in a delicious delivery to the far stick, Gabriel surged round the back to nod the ball back into the six-yard box, and Gyokeres did the rest.

MAN OF THE MATCH - GABRIEL MAGALHAES

ARSENAL VS. ATLETICO MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 51%-49% Atletico

Shots: Arsenal 19-11 Atletico

Shots on target: Arsenal 8-1 Atletico

Corners: Arsenal 3-4 Atletico

Fouls: Arsenal 14-10 Atletico

WHAT NEXT?

Arsenal head to Slavia Prague for matchday four of the Champions League on November 4, but first up, the Gunners host Crystal Palace in Sunday's Premier League London derby.

Meanwhile, Atletico head to Real Betis for Monday's La Liga showdown, and their next European tie comes at home to Union Saint-Gilloise early next month.

