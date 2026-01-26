Chelsea transfer news: Borussia Dortmund chiefs left 'furious' with Aaron Anselmino decision

By Darren Plant | 26 Jan 2026 11:51 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 11:51

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly been left furious with Chelsea's decision to recall Aaron Anselmino.

During the summer transfer window, the Blues gave the green light to the 20-year-old making the loan switch to the Westfalenstadion.

Dortmund was viewed as the best club to continue the Argentine's development with injuries having restricted his game both in South America and Europe.

Although there have been similar occurrences while in Germany, Anselmino has racked up nine appearances in all competitions.

However, it was reported on Sunday that Chelsea were recalling the centre-back, taking advantage of a pre-agreed clause in their agreement.

© Imago

Why are Borussia Dortmund angry with Chelsea?

According to BILD, Dortmund are angry that Chelsea have left it so late to bring the defender back to London.

Chelsea are said to have activated their recall clause on the final day before it expired, essentially leaving Dortmund with a week to consider their options in the market.

The report claims that Dortmund are currently not planning to sign a replacement for Anselmino, who has only played 21 minutes since December 11.

As it stands, it is unclear whether Chelsea will integrate Anselmino into their first-team plans or find him a different club for the rest of 2025-26.

There is, theoretically, still the possibility of Anselmino returning to Dortmund if Chelsea decide that the Bundesliga giants remain the best option for him.

© Imago / APL

Why Dortmund are unlikely to want to negatively-impact Chelsea relationship

While there is frustration at the current situation, Dortmund can have few complaints over how they benefitted from previous deals with Chelsea.

Ian Maatsen played a key role in helping Dortmund to the 2023-24 Champions League final after moving to the club at the midway point of that season.

Carney Chukwuemeka was loaned to Dortmund during the 2024-25 winter transfer window before eventually completing a permanent transfer.

The playmaker has kick-started his career with four goals and one assist from 40 appearances in all competitions.

Given the amount of starlets in BlueCo's ranks and with Dortmund favouring the purchase of younger players, they will likely want to retain a strong working relationship with the Chelsea and Strasbourg owners.