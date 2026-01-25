Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'activate recall' of loanee in shock move that could have multiple ramifications

By Darren Plant | 25 Jan 2026 19:02

Chelsea have made the surprise decision to recall Aaron Anselmino from his loan stint with Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues enjoyed a productive Sunday as they recorded a deserved 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Head coach Liam Rosenior was quick to talk up his players for the manner in which they adapted to a new style of play.

Despite Rosenior having now won four of his opening five matches in charge, there has been talk of Chelsea adding a new central defender to their ranks before the end of the winter transfer window.

Rennes youngster Jeremy Jacquet is known to be a target of Chelsea, who have seen their advances rebuffed by the Ligue 1 club.

© Imago / RHR-Foto

Anselmino returning to Chelsea

However, according to The Athletic, Chelsea are open to including Anselmino in their plans for the remainder of the campaign.

The 20-year-old has spent the first half of 2025-26 at Dortmund, making a total of nine appearances in all competitions.

Although Anselmino has impressed at the Westfalenstadion, injuries have halted his attempts to remain as one of three central defenders in Niko Kovac's team.

Therefore, Chelsea have exercised their recall option to bring the Argentine back into the fold to determine whether he is ready to be included in the club's plans going forward.

As it stands, the West Londoners are reportedly still to decide how to use Anselmino in the short term, there seemingly being the possibility of a return to Dortmund or a move to another club before the February 2 deadline.

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

What are Anselmino ramifications?

There is the possibility that Chelsea scrap their interest in Jacquet in favour of placing faith in Anselmino.

Rennes may plausibly be handed the option of loaning the former Boca Juniors starlet for the rest of the season if they give the green light to Chelsea's offer for Jacquet.

Regardless of what happens next, the report adds that Josh Acheampong is expected to remain at Stamford Bridge with a sale being categorically ruled out.

If Anselmino stays at Chelsea, it would ensure that two foreign loan spots remain available for other Chelsea squad members to move abroad on a temporary basis.