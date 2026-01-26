Former Chelsea forward Alexandre Pato 'holds discussions' over investment in League Two club

By Darren Plant | 26 Jan 2026 13:13

Former Chelsea forward Alexandre Pato has allegedly registered interest over investment in a League Two club.

Pato spent his playing career at a wide array of clubs, his best period coming at AC Milan between 2007 and 2013.

He endured a brief period at Stamford Bridge during 2015-16, scoring once in two Premier League appearances for the Blues.

After his career petered out, Pato is now retired at the age of 36, but it appears that he is eager to remain in the sport.

According to The Daily Gazette, the former Brazil international has held talks with a club competing in the fourth tier of English football.

Pato hold discussions with Colchester

The report alleges that Pato has spoken with Colchester officials regarding potential investment in the club.

Pato is said to have been among a group of guests who attended Colchester's game with Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

© Imago

Chairman Robbie Cowling took Pato onto the pitch prior to the 2-1 win in the League Two fixture at the JobServe Community Stadium.

At this point in time, it is unclear what Pato's role could be if he is involved in a takeover of the club.

Will Pato see ambition in Colchester?

Colchester currently sit in eighth position in the League Two table after a prolonged unbeaten run.

Sitting just five points below the top three, there is the possibility of Colchester ending a run in the division that has lasted since 2016-17.

While there is the potential for a move up the league pyramid, Pato may also simply be looking for a way into English football ownership.

In football terms, being involved in Colchester would represent a low-cost option.