Chelsea vs. PSG team news: 'Surprise change' suggested as Liam Rosenior faces potential selection leak issues

By Darren Plant | 17 Mar 2026 11:52

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior seemingly faces the prospect of investigating a team selection leak behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are currently preparing for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Prior to the first game at Parc des Princes, Chelsea's starting lineup was correctly named in the French media in the hours before kickoff.

At a press conference on Monday, Rosenior seemed to contradict himself on the matter, claiming that it "won't be the last time that it happens", but felt that "it wouldn't happen again".

However, a report in Onze Mondial has claimed that Rosenior will be making an eye-catching defensive change for Tuesday's fixture in West London.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Fofana, Hato Chelsea change predicted

The report alleges that Jorrel Hato trained alongside Trevoh Chalobah in the centre of defence during training on Monday.

Since arriving from Ajax in the summer, Hato has largely been used as deputy to left-back Marc Cucurella.

Furthermore, it is suggested that Wesley Fofana - who was partly at fault for Newcastle United's winning goal on Saturday - will be dropping down to the substitutes' bench.

Journalist Marc Mechenoua, on X, adds that Fofana will not be starting versus PSG due to "discomfort".

Malo Gusto's participation also remains in doubt. Rosenior revealed at his media briefing that the right-back was ill, and the report says that a decision is still to be made on his potential participation.

© Iconsport / PA Images

A big concern for Rosenior?

Rosenior has attempted to brush off the potential issue of his starting lineups being leaked to the media or elsewhere.

However, not only does it undermine his authority, it gives opponents a clear advantage when he is attempting to make a sustained positive impact at Stamford Bridge.

Whether this is an issue solely related with French media remains to be seen, but it will naturally perturb Rosenior at this stage of his Blues reign.