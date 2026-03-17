Chelsea vs. PSG: Champions League firsts on line for Premier League, Ligue 1 giants at Stamford Bridge

By Darren Plant | 17 Mar 2026 10:49

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain could both record Champions League firsts in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday night.

Defending champions PSG make the trip to Stamford Bridge holding a 5-2 advantage from the first game at Parc des Princes.

As a result, the French club are heavy favourites to book their spot in the quarter-finals against opponents who revealed on Monday that they would be without one of their key players through injury.

Regardless of the final outcome, Liam Rosenior will hope that his Blues players can at least produce an improved performance to the one that they delivered during Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

Nevertheless, Chelsea are at risk of setting at least one unwanted club first in this competition, whereas PSG can record a desirable feat.

© Iconsport / PA Images

What unwanted streak could Chelsea set against PSG?

Last week's capitulation in France made it the fifth successive Champions League fixture in which Chelsea have failed to defeat PSG.

That represents their joint-longest winless streak against a single opponent in the competition, alongside Bayern Munich in matches played between 2005 and 2025.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are bidding to avoid a fourth successive defeat in a knockout game in the competition for the first time, and are also at risk of conceding more than seven goals across a two-legged Champions League tie for the first time in their history.

As for PSG, they will be looking to reach six consecutive games undefeated against Premier League opposition in the Champions League for the first time ever.

Furthermore, PSG are also on the brink of progressing past English teams in Champions League knockout ties for the fourth time in a row, a run which they have never achieved.

© Imago / Naushad

King of the knockout tie?

While his two Champions League triumphs with Barcelona and PSG came a decade apart, there is an argument that Luis Enrique is the king of the Champions League knockouts.

With the Spaniard in charge, PSG have won 12 of their 18 knockout-stage matches. During his time with Barcelona, he won 10 of 15 such fixtures.

These are the two highest win percentages (66.7%) of managers to have overseen 15+ knockout games with a single team in the competition's history.