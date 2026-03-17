Preview: Lyon vs Celta Vigo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 17 Mar 2026 16:00 , Last updated: 17 Mar 2026 17:25

Seeking a place in the Europa League quarter-finals for the second consecutive season, Lyon welcome Celta Vigo to the Groupama Stadium on Thursday night for the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The French outfit snatched a late equaliser in the first leg to leave the contest finely poised, while the Sky Blues must now regroup after letting a lead slip on home soil.

Match preview

The first leg ended dramatically, as Lyon snatched a late equaliser to secure a crucial draw on Spanish soil, leaving the tie balanced ahead of the return leg.

Paulo Fonseca’s men controlled large periods of the first leg, dominating possession and creating better chances, but they were left frustrated by their lack of cutting edge in the final third.

Despite Lyon’s territorial dominance, it was Celta Vigo who struck first against the run of play, with Javi Rueda breaking the deadlock midway through the first half.

However, the game took a decisive turn in the second half when Iglesias was sent off for an elbow on Clinton Mata, reducing Celta to 10 men and shifting momentum in Lyon’s favour.

Despite the numerical advantage, Lyon had to wait until the closing stages to capitalise, with Endrick striking from distance, as Ionut Radu failed to deal with the effort.

That late leveller could prove decisive, not only in the tie but also for Endrick’s confidence, as the Brazilian ended a four-game goal drought in dramatic fashion.

Lyon’s recent European pedigree also offers encouragement, having reached the quarter-finals in two of their last appearances in the competition.

While Lyon enjoyed an impressive 13-match winning run between December and February, their recent form has dipped significantly, with no wins in their last six matches across all competitions.

Three draws and three defeats in that period, including a Coupe de France exit on penalties to Lens, underline the pressure on Fonseca’s side to deliver in Europe.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Celta Vigo, meanwhile, will be left to reflect on a missed opportunity after failing to hold onto their advantage in the first leg.

To their credit, Celta remained compact and disciplined, frustrating Lyon for large spells, with Radu producing several important saves to keep them in front.

Claudio Giraldez’s side are competing in Europe for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign, when they suffered a narrow aggregate defeat to Manchester United in the semi-finals.

Despite their inexperience at this stage in recent years, Celta have shown encouraging form, recording two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five matches across all competitions.

Lyon Europa League form:

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Lyon form (all competitions):

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Celta Vigo Europa League form:

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Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Icon Sport

Lyon are facing multiple injury issues, which may be contributing to their poor form.

Pavel Sulc, who has been a key contributor with 14 goals this season, remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Afonso Moreira is also unavailable due to a similar issue, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is struggling with an adductor problem.

Malick Fofana is recovering from an ankle injury, Ruben Kluivert is dealing with a muscle issue, and Ernest Nuamah is ruled out with a cruciate ligament injury.

Noham Kamara and Remi Himbert are also on the treatment table, further limiting Fonseca’s squad depth.

Celta Vigo will be without Borja Iglesias, who is suspended following his red card in the first leg.

Oscar Mingueza is also unavailable due to suspension after accumulating yellow cards.

Ferran Jutgla and Manu Fernandez are doubtful due to head and muscle injuries respectively, while Miguel Roman is ruled out.

With Iglesias absent, Pablo Duran Fernandez could be handed a starting role in attack, supported by experienced forward Iago Aspas.

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Mata, Niakhate, Kango, Tagliafico; Morton, Tolisso, Tessmann; Vinicius, Endrick, Yaremchuk

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Alonso, Starfelt, Rodriguez, Carreira; Moriba, Vecino, Rueda; Swedberg, Duran, Aspas

We say: Lyon 2-1 Celta Vigo (Lyon win 3-2 on aggregate)

Despite Celta Vigo’s attacking threat, Lyon’s home advantage and the momentum gained from their late equaliser give them the edge. The hosts are expected to edge a tight contest and progress on aggregate.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.