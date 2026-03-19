Preview: Lyon vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 19 Mar 2026 23:04 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 23:04

In search of their first Ligue 1 victory this month, Lyon return to Groupama Stadium on Sunday for a date with a red-hot Monaco side.

A 0-0 draw at Le Havre last week kept OL in fourth place, four points above Les Monegasques, who are sixth following a 2-0 triumph over Brest.

Match preview

A campaign that appeared destined for great things this year seems to have reached a standstill for Olympique Lyonnais.

Since winning their first four league contests of 2026, this team have dropped points in four consecutive top-flight affairs, conceding a combined seven goals over that stretch.

As a result, Paulo Fonseca’s men are currently two points below Marseille for the final automatic spot in the League Phase of next season’s Champions League.

Lyon are winless in their previous three home matches across all competitions, exiting the Europa League on Thursday with a 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo at Groupama Stadium.

On the other hand, they have yet to lose a league match at home this year, while conceding just two goals in their last six domestic affairs in Lyon combined.

Les Gones have won three of their previous four home meetings with Monaco in this competition and on Sunday, could win both Ligue 1 outings against them in the same campaign for the first time since 2023-24.

© Imago

Seemingly out of nowhere, the Principality club have come to life, winning five successive top-flight affairs to climb into a European position.

By the end of matchday 27, they could be as high as fifth in the table with a win and a slip-up from Lille, who they currently trail by just one point.

That would be a massive achievement, seeing as Sebastien Pocognoli’s men were 10th in the table at the start of February with only one victory domestically in 2026 at that stage.

Maximum points for them on Sunday would mark their longest winning run in the top-flight (six games), since claiming nine successive triumphs in between March and May 2022.

Heading into this encounter, they are unbeaten in four straight domestic away games, winning those last two versus the top two teams in the league.

Les Monegasques have won two of their previous three Ligue 1 meetings with Lyon, ending a four-game losing run against them away from home with a 2-0 triumph in this exact fixture last season.

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Due to hamstring strains, Lyon could be without Afonso Moreira and Pavel Sulc this weekend, Malick Fofana has a sore ankle, Ruben Kluivert is dealing with a muscle issue and Ernest Nuamah is out because of a cruciate ligament injury.

Also sidelined could be Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is recovering from a groin strain, while Tyler Morton and Clinton Mata will be suspended.

Over at Monaco, Mohammed Salisu, Paul Pogba, and Takumi Minamino have knee problems, Eric Dier has a calf issue, while Krepin Diatta, Caio Henrique and Vanderson are all questionable with thigh injuries.

Folarin Balogun is on a roll, scoring for a fourth Ligue 1 match running last week, with Aleksandr Golovin adding the other strike in their victory over Brest.

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Descamps; Hateboer, Mangala, Niakhate, Tagliafico; Karabec, Tessmann, Tolisso, Abner; Yaremchuk, Endrick

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Mawissa, Kehrer, Faes, Teze; Zakaria, Camara, Golovin; Akliouche; Adringra, Balogun

We say: Lyon 0-1 Monaco

A little momentum can go a long way, and Monaco are starting to peak at the right time and look determined to get back into a Champions League position.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.