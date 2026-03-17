Preview: Sparta Prague vs AZ Alkmaar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 17 Mar 2026 16:05 , Last updated: 17 Mar 2026 17:29

With the tie finely poised, Sparta Prague and AZ Alkmaar will meet at epet ARENA on Thursday evening to conclude their Conference League last-16 encounter.

AZ hold a slender advantage after last week's first-leg victory but cannot afford to take anything for granted against a Sparta side who have scored five goals in each of their last two home matches.

Match preview

Playing their third consecutive away game since the start of March, Sparta Prague appeared set to secure a 1-1 draw at the AFAS Stadion after Matyas Vojta cancelled out Troy Parrott's opener, but the Irishman struck again three minutes from time to hand AZ the win.

Returning to the Netherlands for the first time since his Feyenoord spell ended, Brian Priske saw his current employers suffer a third straight defeat - something that had not occurred in 10 months.

However, the Maroons bounced back in their following league fixture against Slovacko, running out 5-2 winners thanks in no small part to Jan Kuchta's second-half brace off the bench.

As a result, Sparta remain in the driving seat for second place in the Czech Liga, behind runaway leaders and city rivals Slavia Prague, heading into the final nine matches of the regular season.

Now eyeing a first European quarter-final since their 2016 Europa League exit to Villarreal, Sparta will hope their home form proves decisive once again, having won five consecutive matches at epet ARENA either side of Christmas and kept three clean sheets in that run.

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Few teams are as contrasting at home and away as AZ, who followed up their 2-1 win over Sparta with a 4-0 demolition of Heracles, making it five consecutive home victories.

As they prepare to travel to the Czech Republic, Leeroy Echteld's side will aim to end a run of three consecutive defeats on the road, one of which came against Noah in the Conference League knockout playoffs.

Still seven points adrift of Champions League qualification in the Eredivisie table, De Kaasboeren now have their sights set on securing Europa League football for next season via two potential routes: success in this season's Conference League or the KNVB Beker.

While AZ do not necessarily need to win Thursday's decider, securing a third straight victory in all competitions would bode well for their hopes of ending the campaign strongly.

Having broken the deadlock in six of their last seven matches, AZ's knack for fast starts will be sternly tested at a ground where no visiting outfit have struck first since December.

Sparta Prague Conference League form:

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Sparta Prague form (all competitions):

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AZ Alkmaar Conference League form:

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AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Magnus Andersen and Ondrej Penxa are sidelined for Sparta Prague due to knee injuries, while Patrik Vydra is nursing an ankle problem.

Elias Cobbaut, Sivert Mannsverk, Santiago Eneme, Asger Sorensen and Peter Vindahl are also ruled out for the hosts, who are sweating on the fitness of Lukas Haraslin after the forward was forced off injured against Slovacko.

Matej Rynes and Adam Sevinsky (both muscle injuries) missed the aforementioned game and are doubtful for Thursday, as is Emmanuel Uchenna (health issues).

Jordy Clasie remains sidelined with an ankle injury, joining Mateo Chavez and Seiya Maikuma on the AZ injury list.

Twenty-two-year-old Ro-Zangelo Daal lasted just 32 minutes against Heracles before limping off, making his involvement on Thursday doubtful.

Goalkeepers Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro and Jeroen Zoet are major doubts, potentially handing Hobie Verhulst the chance to make a second consecutive start between the sticks.

After a man-of-the-match display last time out, Troy Parrott has been directly involved in five of his side's last six goals and is certainly one to watch.

Sparta Prague possible starting lineup:

Surovcik; Sonne, Martinec, Zeleny, Kaderabek; Kairinen, Irving; Gimaldo, Sochurek, Mercado; Vojta

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Verhulst; Kasius, Goes, Penetra, De Wit; Mijnans, Koopmeiners, Smit; Jensen, Parrott, Weslley

We say: Sparta Prague 2-2 AZ Alkmaar (AZ win 4-3 on aggregate)

AZ's recent struggles on the road will give Sparta Prague hope of overturning their first-leg deficit, and we are expecting an entertaining encounter in the capital.

That said, we are backing a share of the spoils, with AZ progressing to the Conference League quarter-finals when all is said and done.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.