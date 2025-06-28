Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly one of a number of clubs who are interested in signing a Netherlands Under-19s international who has just won the European Championship.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Sparta Prague goalkeeper Joeri Heerkens.

The Premier League club are currently focused on making additions in several areas of the pitch due to recent departures.

Wing-back, central midfielder, a new number 10 and striker are all on the radar of head coach Vitor Pereira as he bids to move Wolves up the standings.

However, there are lingering concerns about the goalkeeping position, Jose Sa having only kept 11 clean sheets across the last two top-flight campaigns and San Johnstone being available for transfer.

Although Daniel Bentley was promoted to second choice during the closing stages of 2024-25, the Englishman is not regarded as a permanent chief deputy.

Wolves in battle for Dutch prospect

According to Fotbalove prestupy, Wolves are one of three teams who are making an active effort to sign Heerkens this summer.

The 19-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for Sparta Prague, his most notable experience as a professional coming on loan in the second tier of Czech Republic.

Nevertheless, his stock is on the rise having helped Netherlands Under-19s win the European Championship earlier this week.

Heerkens kept three clean sheets in five starts, including in the 1-0 victory over Spain in the final, to cement himself as a top prospect between the sticks.

Ajax and Como are the other two clubs that are said to be monitoring the situation.

Heerkens comments on future

As quoted by the same outlet, Heerkens confirmed that he would now be assessing his options in the market, outlining that his priority is regular football.

He said: "Several other clubs have also reached out. My agent is evaluating what’s serious and what isn’t.

"Then we’ll decide. It’s great that such opportunities exist, but it has to make sense. I’m not just choosing a club; I have to consider my career. At my age, playing regularly is the most important thing."

Such a stance may lead to Heerkens joining a lower-profile club, or wanting to ensure that he can spend time on loan elsewhere.