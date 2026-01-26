Spurs predicted XI vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Possible lineup for Champions League clash

By Carter White | 26 Jan 2026 13:58 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 16:44

Tottenham Hotspur are set to welcome Micky van de Ven back to the starting XI in the Champions League against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night.

The speedy Dutchman was suspended last week as the Lilywhites secured a 2-0 continental success over Borussia Dortmund in North London.

There is a slight concern over Van de Ven's trusty partner Cristian Romero, who was forced off late during the draw with Burnley on the weekend.

However, Spurs head coach Thomas Frank has eased concerns surrounding the Argentinian, who was simply suffering with a cramp in the final moments at Turf Moor.

With Conor Gallagher unable to feature in the league phase for Tottenham, the visitors to Germany are likely to field Archie Gray and Pape Sarr in midfield together.

Pedro Porro's game time was managed at Burnley on Saturday as the right-back played only the first half, with the Spaniard expected to feature from the off at Deutsche Bank Park.

After netting the second goal in the beating of Dortmund last week, Dominic Solanke should continue to lead the line.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Vicario; Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie; Gray, Sarr; Odobert, Simons, Spence; Solanke