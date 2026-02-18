Preview: Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 18 Feb 2026 23:49

Hoping to keep their distance from their Bundesliga title rivals, Bayern Munich will welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The Bavarians will be looking for their third league win on the bounce this weekend, while Die Adler are dreaming of earning back-to-back victories for the first time since November.

Match preview

Vincent Kompany's Bayern famously started the season in immense form, but after stumbling at the start of 2026, they will be aiming to solidify their place at the top of the table with another triumph.

In January, the Bavarians were downed 2-1 by Augsburg before a disappointing 2-2 draw with Hamburger SV, and dropping five points has seen the club's lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund reduced to six.

Additionally, Kompany's side are set to face BVB at Signal Iduna Park in what could be a pivotal clash in the title race on February 28, and the outcome of this weekend's contest will determine the amount of pressure on next Saturday's showdown.

Most recently, Bayern collected all three points in a professional 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen on the road, marking their fourth win in five games across all competitions, but they have triumphed in just two of their last four in the Bundesliga.

Notably, that latest win also marked Kompany's first clean sheet in the German top flight since a 4-0 hammering of Heidenheim on December 21, though FCB's remarkable attacking prowess saw them score an impressive 31 league goals in that stretch.

In any case, fans will head to the Allianz with optimism given the hosts have only failed to win twice on their own turf this season, drawing once and losing once. However, some will be wary of the looming presence of Niko Kovac's Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt struggled under Dino Toppmoller this term and are seventh at the moment - eight points behind sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen - but they seem to be finding their feet under new manager Albert Riera

The former Liverpool winger has overseen two matches and is unbeaten so far after drawing 1-1 with Union Berlin on his dugout debut, before beating Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 on Valentine's Day.

Fans of Die Adler have enjoyed what they have seen from their new head coach, and they will feel their side were unlucky to have not collected six points from six given that Union needed a late penalty to level their clash on February 6.

Adding to the burgeoning resurgence at Deutsche Bank Park is the fact that Frankfurt's clean sheet against Gladbach was their first in 10 games, a stretch that goes back to their 1-0 win over Augsburg on December 13.

Turning their attention to this weekend's contest, supporters making the trip to Munich will be buoyed by their club's record against Bayern that has seen them emerge victorious over the champions four times since the start of 2019-20, more often than any other team.

It is also worth highlighting that no side has scored more goals against Bayern than Die Adler's 22 in 13 games during that period, and despite their strife this season, Riera's men will be confident of bolstering that tally.

On the other hand, the visitors have not won away from home since a narrow 4-3 success over FC Koln on November 22, losing four times and drawing on three occasions in the seven matches on the road since.

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

W

W

L

D

W

W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

W

W

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

L

D

L

L

D

W

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

D

W

Team News

Bayern have a largely fit squad for this clash, though goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is out with a calf injury, and Jonas Urbig is set to replace him between the sticks this weekend.

Elsewhere, the versatile yet injury-prone Raphael Guerreiro has been dealing with a muscle issue, and though he could return in some capacity on Saturday, Alphonso Davies should be on hand to start at left-back, with Leon Goretzka joining Joshua Kimmich in midfield.

By contrast, Frankfurt's injury list is extensive, and the visitors will be without a number of attackers including strikers Michy Batshuayi (ankle), Younes Ebnoutalib (knee) and Arnaud Kalimuendo (shoulder), not to mention that Jonathan Burkardt is a doubt due to illness.

To make matters worse, attacking midfielders Ansgar Knauff (abdominals) and Can Uzun (thigh) are both out this weekend, while fellow central-third star Fares Chaibi (thigh) is a doubt.

However, Riera has proven adept at making use of the players at his disposal, even if some have to play in unfamiliar positions, making for an unpredictability that could be a problem for Bayern.

With that in mind, 21-year-old Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab could start alongside Jean-Matteo Bahoya as a pairing behind makeshift frontman Mahmoud Dahoud, who came on as a surprise substitute for injured centre-forward Kalimuendo against Gladbach.

At the opposite end of the pitch, centre-back Arthur Theate is sidelined with a knee injury, while right-back Rasmus Kristensen is out with an ankle problem, so the manager could opt for a defensive trio of Nnamdi Collins, Robin Koch and Aurele Amenda, flanked by Ritsu Doan and Nathaniel Brown at wing-back.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Santos; Collins, Koch, Amenda; Doan, Hojlund, Gotze, Larsson, Brown; Amaimouni-Echghouyab, Bahoya

We say: Bayern Munich 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern will be the favourites on Saturday, but given that they have struggled for Bundesliga clean sheets in recent weeks, they will need to rely upon their attacking potency once again.

Frankfurt have impressed under Riera so far, and they could take advantage of the Bavarians' defensive openness, though they are unlikely to hold out for a win.

