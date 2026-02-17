Chelsea transfer news: Nicolas Jackson 'open' to Stamford Bridge return amid Bayern Munich decision

By Darren Plant | 17 Feb 2026 12:37

Nicolas Jackson is allegedly in line to return to Chelsea once his loan stint at Bayern Munich reaches a conclusion.

Having dropped down the pecking order under Enzo Maresca, Jackson was made available for a permanent transfer.

However, a compromise needed to be reached, with Bayern paying a hefty £14.3m loan fee and holding the option to pay a further £56.2m to sign the Senegal international on a full-time basis.

Nevertheless, the chances of Jackson activating a 40-game threshold to activate that clause have always been small.

According to The Times, Jackson is now having to give consideration to a return to Chelsea given the outcome of his Bayern future.

© Imago

What is Jackson's Chelsea stance?

Jackson has reached this stage of the season with just seven starts and 15 substitute outings to his name in all competitions.

While Bayern could play another 18 games during 2025-26, they seemingly have no intention of using the 24-year-old on that many occasions.

Therefore, it is a foregone conclusion that Jackson will depart the Allianz Arena in the summer for the previously-agreed fee.

Despite that pending development, Jackson is unlikely to remain at Chelsea for 2026-27, even if there remains an openness to do so.

© Imago

Why is Jackson Chelsea stay unlikely?

As per BBC Sport, sources close to the player expect him to push for a move elsewhere, a consequence of him having previously been put up for sale by the club.

That is despite the possibility of Liam Rosenior theoretically being an admirer of the player and wanting to reintegrate him into the senior setup.

Joao Pedro will be one of Chelsea's three central-forward options next season, with Emanuel Emegha in line to join him from Strasbourg.

Liam Delap and Marc Guiu are the other current options. While Delap could stay put at Stamford Bridge, Guiu is increasingly likely to be sold or sent out on loan to continue his development.

Furthermore, Chelsea will want to make a substantial profit on Jackson. Although they have recouped almost of the transfer fee that they paid Villarreal in 2023 through the Bayern loan deal, there is scope to generate another significant fee in the future.