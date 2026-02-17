Vitor Pereira takes dig at Wolves owners during first Nottingham Forest press conference

By Darren Plant | 17 Feb 2026 13:23 , Last updated: 17 Feb 2026 13:24

Vitor Pereira has suggested that Wolverhampton Wanderers were too slow in making decisions during the summer transfer window.

After leading Wolves to survival in 2024-25, Pereira had hoped to carry on that progress into this season.

However, despite signing a new long-term contract, the Portuguese was sacked after accumulating just two points from the first 10 fixtures of the 2025-26 Premier League.

Pereira has since been appointed as the new head coach of Nottingham Forest, reuniting with an owner in Evangelos Marinakis that he knows from earlier in his career.

Speaking at his first press conference on Tuesday, he was naturally quizzed on his time across the Midlands with Wolves.

© Imago / Action Plus

'We both made mistakes'

As well as claiming that he "made mistakes" at Molineux, Pereira admitted that he had been disappointed with the speed in which Wolves' recruitment team had conducted their business in the summer.

He told reporters: "I made mistakes - and the club. What I want to say, what a fantastic experience for me. They made me feel a family.

"Mistakes make part of life, we know we need to learn and move forward.

"What I want to say about this league is this is a league which you must have everything to compete it. It does not give you time to delay decisions. If you do, you will pay."

© Imago / Focus Images

Why Pereira is right about Wolves transfers

There were times during the first part of the summer transfer window when Wolves missed out on players due to late interest from bigger clubs.

Nevertheless, at a time when Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha had left for Manchester City and Manchester United by June 9, Wolves had only signed one player - Spanish prospect Fer Lopez - by July 23.

Just three additions had been made by the opening weekend of the new Premier League campaign, and every signing that was made throughout the market had no experience of English football.

Even under his successor Rob Edwards during the winter market, Wolves' only two fresh faces arrived at the club on deadline day.