First Vitor Pereira Nottingham Forest press conference: 'Mutual' Evangelos Marinakis trust behind Portuguese's decision to move to City Ground

New Nottingham Forest head coach Vitor Pereira has talked up his 'mutual' trust with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Premier League history was made last week as Forest sacked Sean Dyche, the third permanent boss to leave the City Ground this season.

Within hours of Dyche's departure, it was widely reported that Pereira - formerly of Wolverhampton Wanderers - was to be the successor to the Englishman.

While eyebrows were raised due to Pereira leaving Wolves after two points from 10 Premier League games earlier in 2025-26, the Portuguese is familiar with Marinakis due to his stint with Olympiacos 11 years ago.

Speaking at his first press conference as Forest boss, Pereira suggested that he was confident that he would not become the latest quickfire sacking at the East Midlands outfit.

Pereira reveals details of Marinakis conversations

During his half-a-season spell at Olympiacos, Pereira delivered a league and cup double, and Marinakis is naturally hoping for a similar impact in the short term.

Pereira told reporters: "He is ambitious, he wants to win. Emotional, I know him very well.

"The conversation was about our time in Olympiacos. I remember the energy and the fire we created, in Greece there is a fire inside, they like to see the energy.

"He asked me to be myself, he liked the way when we worked together we won the league and cup.

"It was in the middle of the season and we created a good relationship. he trusts my work, I trust his personality. I think we need passion too."

Pereira claims Forest "can increase level"

As well as suggesting that Forest require more "passion", Pereira is confident that he can increase the level of quality at the club.

He added: "I prefer to speak about the present and the future. It's difficult season for the players because they have different methodologies and managers.

"I believe the reason why I accept this job is because I believe in the quality of the players, the potential of this club, the ambition of the president. This the best league, as I said before, in the world.

"I really believe in our work and together we can increase our level."

First up for Marinakis is the first leg of the Europa League playoff tie against Fenerbahce at the City Ground on Thursday night.