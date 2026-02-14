Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils backed to move for 25-year-old midfielder "sooner rather than later"

By Matt Law | 14 Feb 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 20:02

Former Everton, Aston Villa and Aberdeen chief executive Keith Wyness has claimed that Manchester United could move for Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali "sooner rather than later".

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Tonali's future, with the Italy international believed to be keen to leave Newcastle during this summer's transfer window.

Man United are expected to sign two new midfielders this summer, with Casemiro's departure already confirmed, while Manuel Ugarte is also expected to move on.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton are seen as targets, but Manchester City and Liverpool are thought to be the favourites for the duo.

Meanwhile, Carlos Baleba's struggles at Brighton & Hove Albion this season could lead to the 20-time English champions dropping their interest.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man United backed to make move for Newcastle's Tonali

Wyness has claimed that a move to Man United "would be a natural progression" for Tonali, with contact potentially being made "sooner rather than later".

"I can see it happening,” Wyness told Football Insider. "Tonali has made those noises. He’s done it very discreetly. He realises that you can’t come out and say it in Newcastle. That’s not the thing to do.

“But I think there’s been certainly some whispers behind the scenes from his agent, and I think United would be a natural progression for him.

“It’s one that I would say is a hot one to tip for him. I like Tonali. I think he’d fit well within United. I think that it depends what Michael Carrick thinks, of course, but we’ll see.

“I think that Tonali to United could be one that we could see talk about it very soon and moves being made sooner rather than later.”

© Imago

Would Tonali be a good signing for Man United?

Tonali has been an excellent signing for Newcastle, scoring seven goals and registering eight assists in 95 appearances for the club since arriving from AC Milan in the summer of 2023.

This season, the midfielder has five assists in 38 appearances for Eddie Howe's side, and he has proven himself to be one of the leading midfielders in the Premier League.

Tonali would not come cheap, but Man United should be looking to sign a player of his quality, as it would be a statement arrival for the 20-time English champions.

Arsenal were linked with a late approach for Tonali in January, while it is understood that Manchester City, Chelsea and Juventus are also keeping an eye on his situation at St James' Park.