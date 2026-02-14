Arsenal receive major injury boost before Wigan FA Cup clash as Max Dowman training photos released

By Ben Knapton | 14 Feb 2026 18:00

Arsenal have received a welcome injury boost ahead of their FA Cup clash with Wigan Athletic on Sunday, as Max Dowman has returned to training following an ankle problem.

The 16-year-old starlet - who has broken a handful of senior records already this season - has been sidelined since December, when he sustained the issue during an Under-21s friendly.

Dowman has missed 18 senior matches for Mikel Arteta's side in all tournaments on account of the problem, including a potential starting opportunity against Portsmouth in Arsenal's 4-1 FA Cup third-round win.

Asked for an update on Dowman's progress before Thursday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Brentford, Arteta said that the winger would likely need "a week or so" before returning to training, suggesting that the Wigan match would come too soon for him.

However, Dowman was seen taking part in team training with the Gunners on Saturday, fuelling hopes that the 2009-born product could be involved when the Latics visit the Emirates on Sunday.

Max Dowman pictured in Arsenal training ahead of Wigan clash

Only when the teamsheets are released will Arsenal fans know for sure whether Dowman will be involved, and he would be a candidate to start against the League One strugglers if fit enough.

Noni Madueke was given the nod on the right-hand side against Brentford and repaid Arteta's faith with the opening goal, before Keane Lewis-Potter nodded in a leveller for the European-chasing Bees.

Bukayo Saka was fit enough to come off the bench at the Gtech Community Stadium following a brief layoff, but Arteta will likely spare the Hale End product for the North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur on February 22.

Prior to his injury, Dowman became Arsenal's youngest-ever starter in their EFL Cup win over Brighton & Hove Albion, and the youngest-ever player to appear in the Champions League against Slavia Prague.

The 16-year-old memorably had a direct hand in a goal on his first Premier League appearance too, winning a penalty for Viktor Gyokeres to convert in the 5-0 battering of Leeds United.

Could Max Dowman solve Arsenal's midfield crisis?

© Imago / News Images

Dowman's return comes at a time when Arsenal are without Kai Havertz (muscle) and Mikel Merino, the latter of whom is at risk of missing the remainder of the season with a serious foot injury.

To make matters worse, Martin Odegaard took a whack to the knee during the draw with Brentford on Thursday, and a video emerged of the Norway international limping out of the stadium afterwards.

As a result, Eberechi Eze may be Arsenal's only fit playmaker at present, but they reportedly decided not to target a new midfielder on January deadline day due to the belief that Dowman can step up to the plate.

The England youth international has largely played on the right during his embryonic senior career so far, but he has plentiful experience in a playmaking role from his days in the youth academy.

According to Transfermarkt, Dowman has claimed a combined 21 goals and assists from 17 matches as an attacking midfielder, suggesting that he could offer a solution to Arteta's midfield crisis.